How to watch today's Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcome the Calgary Flames to Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night in what promises to be a crucial matchup for both sides looking to find some consistency.

Calgary has endured a rough stretch to open the season, dropping eight of its last nine contests. The Flames managed a solid win over the Rangers but fell to the Jets and now turn their focus to the Senators after this one.

Toronto hasn’t exactly been lighting it up either, losing five of its last eight games. The Maple Leafs recently split a pair of games with Buffalo and fell to New Jersey but still have plenty of offensive firepower.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames: Date and puck-drop time

The Leafs will take on the Flames in an exciting NHL game on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Date Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

William Nylander has been the engine of this attack, leading the team with 14 points and 11 assists, while captain John Tavares continues to produce with five goals, including one on the man advantage. Even with Nylander listed as day-to-day, Toronto remains potent in even-strength situations, averaging 3.44 goals per game.

The defense, however, has been another story, the Leafs are giving up 3.67 goals per outing, and neither Anthony Stolarz (3.31 GAA, .885 SV%) nor Cayden Primeau (3.46 GAA, .875 SV%) has been able to find rhythm in net. Special teams have been marginally better than Calgary’s, with a 13% success rate on the power play and an 80% kill rate. Still, if the Leafs hope to protect home ice, tightening up in their own zone will be key.

Calgary Flames team news

Offensively, Nazem Kadri leads the way with seven points, while Blake Coleman’s five goals have provided a much-needed spark for a team struggling to find the back of the net. Calgary is averaging just 2.00 goals per game and continues to labor on special teams, converting only 12.2% of its power-play opportunities. The penalty kill hasn’t been much better at 75%, a concerning number with Toronto’s dangerous power play looming. Goaltender Dustin Wolf is expected to get another start following a strong rebound outing, though his season stats (3.37 GAA, .886 SV%) remain below expectations.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames head-to-head record