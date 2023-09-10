Latvia vs Wales: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Latvia and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales' only win at the Euro 2024 Qualifiers came against Latvia, and the two sides are set to go head-to-head in the reverse tie at the Skonto Stadium on Monday.

The Dragons are second from bottom in Group D, with four points from as many games. Rob Page's side come into the tie on the back of a goalless draw with South Korea in an international friendly last Thursday.

Whereas the hosts have lost all of their four games in their qualification run so far.

Latvia vs Wales kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: Skonto Stadium

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Latvia and Wales will be played at Skonto Stadium in Riga, Latvia.

It will kick off at 2:45pm EDT on September 11 in the United States (US).

How to watch Latvia vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch fuboTV and ViX.

Team news & squads

Latvia team news

Latvia boss Dainis Kazakevics will have to make do without the services of Pavels Steinbors, Raivis Jurkovskis, Arturs Zjuzins and Vladislavs Gutkovskis, while Roberts Uldrikis' performance has been left wanting.

However, Kazakevics is expected to persist with Uldrikics in attack, while also counting on Janis Ikaunieks to deliver the goods up front.

Latvia possible XI: Purins; Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Dubra, Sorokins; Jaunzems, Emsis, Tobers, Ciganiks; Uldrikis, J. Ikaunieks

Position Players Goalkeepers: Purins, Ozois, Zviedris Defenders: Sorokins, Oss, Dubra, Cernomordijs, Savalnieks, Iljins, Balodis, Spruds Midfielders: Tobers, Daskevics, Emsis, D. Ikaunieks, J. Ikaunieks, Ciganiks, Tonisevs, Jaunzems, Zelenkovs, Saveljevs Forwards: Regza, Krollis, Uldrikis

Wales team news

Daniel James misses out with an abductor injury, while Luton Town striker Tom Lockyer had to withdraw from the squad after suffering a thigh injury.

Kieffer Moore and Joe Morrell are both suspended after picking up red cards in June.

Meanwhile, with Aaron Ramsey captaining the side from midfield, Swansea City's Liam Cullen will be looking forward to his international debut.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Mepham, B. Davies, Williams; Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson; Johnson, Cullen

Position Players Goalkeepers: King, Ward, A. Davies, Hennessey Defenders: Fox, Williams, B. Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Roberts, Cabango Midfielders: Brooks, Wilson, Ramsey, Ampadu, Burns, Sheehan Forwards: Johnson, Matondo, Broadhead, Bradshaw, Cullen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 28, 2023 Wales 1-0 Latvia Euro Qualifiers Aug 19, 2004 Latvia 0-2 Wales International Friendlies

