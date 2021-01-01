Lampard axe leaves Morris hurting for a third time as he bids farewell to Chelsea

The former Blues midfielder has headed through the exits at Stamford Bridge as part of more managerial change in west London

Jody Morris has been left hurting at a departure for the third time in his career, with the former Blues midfielder bidding farewell to Stamford Bridge in the wake of Frank Lampard’s sacking.

The highly-rated coach emerged out of a famed academy system in west London to take in over 120 appearances for the Blues.

He returned to take up a role within the club’s youth system after hanging up his boots, before being lured into the dugout by Lampard when he took the reins at Derby in 2018.

Morris followed the Chelsea legend back to familiar surroundings a year later, with an emotional homecoming taken in by all concerned.

That dream role has lasted just 18 months, with Roman Abramovich wielding the axe once more, but those heading through the exits are proud of what they achieved in the most demanding of posts.

Morris, who may decide to follow Lampard into his next job, posted on Instagram as the dust settles on another big call at Chelsea: “It’s hurt twice previously that I’ve had to leave this great club, but it’s been on my terms and both times it was done with the bigger picture for myself and my family in mind...

“Yesterday was tough to take on all levels... I’ve always felt lucky to be able to say I’ve played for the team I’ve supported since I was a young boy growing up on north end road.

“I am also immensely proud to say I’ve been stood next to our gaffa @franklampard who has worked tirelessly to improve the players and the culture every single day. Us as your staff couldn’t ask for a better leader!!

“There has never been a bunch in that dugout that cared more inside Stamford Bridge!! I’m even prouder of the work that has gone on day in, day out at Cobham in what has been the toughest period anybody has had to face in charge.

“Thank you so much to the fans for the support I’ve had personally throughout. I am one of you...

“Thank you to Mr. Abramovich and Marina Granovskaia for allowing me to fulfil one of my dreams... Chelsea is and always will be my club no matter what.”

The Blues are expected to hand their managerial baton to former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel, with it possible that the German could be in place by the time a Premier League home date with is taken in on Wednesday.