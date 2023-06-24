Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Vancouver Whitecaps will have another chance to earn their first road victory of the 2023 MLS season when they face Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday.

The Black and Gold reclaimed first place in the Western Conference with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday, while the Caps' match against the Colorado Rapids was cancelled due to thunderstorms in the area.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Los Angeles FC has been struggling since late May, losing the CONCACAF Champions League final and going winless in six consecutive matches across all categories from May 23 to June 14.

Steve Cherundolo has seen his team snap out of their malaise, scoring a winner in the 90th minute in a comeback win over Sporting Kansas City (2-1) and then defeating the Sounders in the first minute on Wednesday.

Throughout most of this season, LA has kept four clean sheets at home and is presently tied with FC Cincinnati for the second-fewest goals conceded in MLS (16).

Vancouver entered their midweek meeting with a four-match unbeaten streak, but Mother Nature intervened, preventing them from potentially making it five.

They will enter this game without an away victory in 15 consecutive regular-season games, dating back to July 2022.

This club has been down multiple times this season but has rarely been defeated, coming back to gain a result in four of their matches after surrendering the first goal.

Vanni Sartini's men have lost three consecutive road games in this competition, and have been terrible defensively in each of those defeats, conceding eight goals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps face off on Jun 24 at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will have Diego Palacios, Kwadwo Opoku, Jose Cifuentes, and Denis Bouanga, their top scorer, back available after their international duties.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Duenas, Chiellini, Palacios; Bogusz, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Biuk, Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Ranko Veselinovic unavailable. The Caps will yet again be looking to Simon Becher for goals, as he has been their main contributor so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Blackmon, Veselinovic, Laborda; Raposo, Cubas, Schopf, Martins; Gauld; White, Vite

Position Players Goalkeepers Takaoka, Hasal Defenders Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed, Aaron Midfielders Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter, Aguilar Forwards Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, LAFC has recorded three victories to the Vancouver Whitecaps' one. They played twice earlier this season in the CONCACAF Champions League where LAFC triumphed 3-0 in both legs.

Useful links