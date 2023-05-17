LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and Sporting KC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles FC will look to take the top spot in the Western Conference as they face Sporting KC at the Banc of California Stadium.

Meanwhile, Sporting KC, who endured a 10-game winless run to start their season, has finally begun stabilizing its ship with two wins in their last games.

Sporting Kansas City, fresh off back-to-back MLS victories, will travel to the West Coast to face reigning Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC.

Sporting will play in Tinseltown on Wednesday, continuing a period of five matches in 14 days in which the club will play on the road four times, including travels to the top three teams in the Western Conference.

Only a week after upsetting first-placed Seattle Sounders 2-1 away, Peter Vermes' men thrashed Minnesota United 3-0 to give Sporting a pair of triumphs.

As the first team in MLS history to make it to two Concacaf Champions League finals, LAFC is also faced with a busy schedule. On Wednesday, the squad will play its fourth of six consecutive midweek games. LAFC currently sits in second place with 21 points in the Western Conference Standings after 10 games.

For LAFC, Denis Bouanga continued his outstanding season with a rocket of a goal in the first half to increase the Black & Gold's advantage. The Gabonese forward has become a front-runner for the MLS Golden Boot.

In 10 MLS appearances this season, Bouanga has scored nine goals and contributed two assists. In 17 appearances in all competitions, Bouanga has racked up an incredible 21 goal contributions (15 goals and six assists).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles vs Sporting KC kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Banc of California Stadium

Los Angeles FC and Sporting KC face off on May 17 at Banc of California Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Los Angeles vs Sporting KC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TSN and will also be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Bouanga for goals, as he is their and MLS' top scorer with nine strikes to his name.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Sanchez; Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Sporting KC team news

Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the LAFC. Alan Pulido returned from injury last week and is expected to start the game. John Pulskamp, who was kept for the club in the US Open Cup, will be called into action after Tim Melia's injury.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Radoja, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, Mcintosh Defenders Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of the last five games, LAFC has won the last three games, while Sporting KC has two wins. Throughout these games, there have been a total of 18 goals scored.

Useful links