LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC might take over first place in the MLS Western Conference if they defeat the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the visitors enter the game only four points behind their opponents, albeit Los Angeles does have a game in hand.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Despite squandering points against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, with former Derby County forward Johnny Russell cancelling out Denis Bouanga's 13th-minute opener to earn a 1-1 draw for his team, Los Angeles is in a strong position at this early stage of the MLS season.

After winning their first MLS Cup last season on penalties against the Philadelphia Union, Steve Cherundolo's team is looking to become the first team to retain the cup since archrivals Los Angeles Galaxy did so in 2012.

Meanwhile, San Jose is aiming for a much better season this time after failing to make the playoffs in four of the previous five seasons.

The Earthquakes finished last season at the bottom of the Western Conference, winning only eight of their 34 league games throughout the course of the season, prompting them to hire a new coach in the form of Luchi Gonzalez.

The former FC Dallas manager, who most recently worked as Gregg Berhalter's assistant manager for the USA national team, has had a solid start to life in California, leading the club to the playoffs with 18 points from his first 12 league games in charge.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Banc of California Stadium

Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes face off on May 20 at Banc of California Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here FS1 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1 and will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Bouanga for goals, as he is their and MLS' top scorer with nine strikes to his name.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Sanchez; Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

SJ Earthquakes team news

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Niko Tsakiris are the only players who will be absent from the game.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Mensah, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Cowell.

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Head-to-Head Record

LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes, over the course of their last five games, haven't seen a draw. The Earthquakes have won three of those games, including the last two games both of them at PayPal Park.

Useful links