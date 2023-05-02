LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch LAFC vs Philadelphia Union in the CONCACAF Champions League on TV or live stream.

When Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC meet at the BMO Stadium for the second leg of the CONCACAF semi-finals, they'll meet having drawn the first leg 1-1.

Philadelphia hosted LAFC at Subaru Park last week on Wednesday where a late penalty from Daniel Gazdag gave the hosts the lead. The goal looked certain to give Philadelphia the win before an injury-time goal by Kelly Acosta equalized the game for LAFC.

LAFC were the last MLS team standing in 2022 and the only one still undefeated in the new season looking just as good, if not better so far this year.

With 18 points after eight games, they have had their best start to an MLS season, and they have been similarly impressive in the CCL, winning three games 3-0.

Philadelphia had a rough start to the domestic season, but it appears that they are rounding into shape as many had predicted, putting together a comfortable 4-2 victory at home against Toronto placing them back into a playoff position.

They've been far better defensively in the Champions League than they have been in the MLS, allowing only two of their five CCL games so far.

Both LAFC and Philadelphia will be coming into this fresh as both teams avoided having to play games on the weekend in MLS.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and to stream it live online.

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union date & kick-off time

Game: LAFC vs Philadelphia Union Date: May 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

LAFC and Philadelphia Union face off at the BMO Stadium on May 2. The kickoff for the game is set for 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

Where to watch LAFC vs Philadelphia Union on TV & how to stream it

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on the TUDN+ network or stream on Fubo.

Fans in Mexico can watch the game on the Fox network.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN+ Fubo Mexico Fox Deportes FS+

LAFC team news and squad

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Denis Bouanga for goals, as he is the top scorer with six strikes to his name.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Sanchez; Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Philadelphia Union team news and squad

Philadelphia Union will miss out on the services of Quinn Sullivan.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Harriel, Galsnes, Elliott, Real; Bedoya, Flach, Martinez; Gazdag; Uhre, Carranza

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

