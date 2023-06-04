LAFC vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League finals

On Sunday, Los Angeles FC will face Club Leon in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final at BMO Stadium where a new winner will be crowned.
Neither team has ever held the trophy, and the Mexicans hold the upper hand after a 2-1 home victory over the Black and Gold in the first leg on Wednesday.
LAFC have 90 minutes to try to claw their way back into the clash after falling behind Leon in the first leg in Mexico.
Los Angeles' goal deep into stoppage time in that game does cut the distance between them and La Fiera but away goals do not count in this competition's final.
The Black and Gold have outscored their last two CCL opponents 6-0 at BMO Stadium since losing at home in the second leg of their Round of 16 ties against Alajuelense, but they have only won one of their previous three matches played there in all competitions.
Those recent landslides CCL wins should hint that this tie is far from over as Steve Cherundolo's men have overturned their share of deficits over the last year.
Job one has been accomplished for Leon and aside from the late goal conceded, Nicolas Larcamon could not be happier with his team's performance at home in the first leg.
His men were on the front foot for the majority of the first half, and when faced with a late surge by LAFC, they remained disciplined and patient at the back, blocking the majority of their opponents' efforts.
LAFC vs Leon date & kick-off time
|Game:
|LAFC vs Leon
|Date:
|Jun 4, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
How to watch Los Angeles vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TUDN and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and available to stream live online through Sling Blue, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Team news & squads
Los Angeles team news
LAFC may be without the likes of Aaron Long, Jesus Murillo, Kellyn Acosta and Giorgio Chiellini for the second leg of the final, while Tony Leone and Maxime Crepeau are out with leg injuries.
The in-form Denis Bouanga will also be part of LAFC's attack with Carlos Vela, with Kwadwo Opoku to join in from midfield.
Los Angeles possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Duenas, Maldonado, Palacios; Opoku, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Torres, Vela, Bouanga
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|McCarthy, Romero, Jakupovic
|Defenders:
|Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Palacios, Hollingshead, Palencia, Duenas, Gaines
|Midfielders:
|Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Cifuentes, Tillman, Bogusz, Biuk, Bouanga, Torres, Vela, Opoku
|Forwards:
|Ordaz
Leon team news
David Ramirez is likely to be ruled out on account of injury, while Jose Rodriguez is a doubt with a sore knee. Joel Campbell and Victor Davila are expected to headline Club Leon's attack.
Leon possible XI: Cota; Castillo, Barreiro, Frias, Tesillo; Mena, Ambriz, Romero, Hernandez; Campbell, Davila
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zamudio, Cota, Blanco
|Defenders:
|Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, Y. Moreno, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Catillo
|Midfielders:
|Romero, I. Rodriguez, Ambriz, Jorge Diaz, Angulo, Campbell, Mena, I. Moreno, E. Hernandez
|Forwards:
|Davila, Di Yorio, Rubio, Alvarado
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 31, 2023
|Leon 2-1 LAFC
|CONCACAF Champions League
|February 28, 2020
|LAFC 3-0 Leon
|CONCACAF Champions League
|February 19, 2020
|Leon 2-0 LAFC
|CONCACAF Champions League