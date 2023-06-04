LAFC vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League finals

How to watch the Concacaf Champions League match between Los Angeles and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news

On Sunday, Los Angeles FC will face Club Leon in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final at BMO Stadium where a new winner will be crowned.

Neither team has ever held the trophy, and the Mexicans hold the upper hand after a 2-1 home victory over the Black and Gold in the first leg on Wednesday.

Watch the CONCACAF Champions League live with Fubo

LAFC have 90 minutes to try to claw their way back into the clash after falling behind Leon in the first leg in Mexico.

Los Angeles' goal deep into stoppage time in that game does cut the distance between them and La Fiera but away goals do not count in this competition's final.

The Black and Gold have outscored their last two CCL opponents 6-0 at BMO Stadium since losing at home in the second leg of their Round of 16 ties against Alajuelense, but they have only won one of their previous three matches played there in all competitions.

Those recent landslides CCL wins should hint that this tie is far from over as Steve Cherundolo's men have overturned their share of deficits over the last year.

Job one has been accomplished for Leon and aside from the late goal conceded, Nicolas Larcamon could not be happier with his team's performance at home in the first leg.

His men were on the front foot for the majority of the first half, and when faced with a late surge by LAFC, they remained disciplined and patient at the back, blocking the majority of their opponents' efforts.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and to stream it live online.

LAFC vs Leon date & kick-off time

Game: LAFC vs Leon Date: Jun 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

LAFC and Leon face off at the BMO Stadium on Jun 4. The kickoff for the game is set for 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Los Angeles vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TUDN and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and available to stream live online through Sling Blue, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC may be without the likes of Aaron Long, Jesus Murillo, Kellyn Acosta and Giorgio Chiellini for the second leg of the final, while Tony Leone and Maxime Crepeau are out with leg injuries.

The in-form Denis Bouanga will also be part of LAFC's attack with Carlos Vela, with Kwadwo Opoku to join in from midfield.

Los Angeles possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Duenas, Maldonado, Palacios; Opoku, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Torres, Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Romero, Jakupovic Defenders: Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Palacios, Hollingshead, Palencia, Duenas, Gaines Midfielders: Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Cifuentes, Tillman, Bogusz, Biuk, Bouanga, Torres, Vela, Opoku Forwards: Ordaz

Leon team news

David Ramirez is likely to be ruled out on account of injury, while Jose Rodriguez is a doubt with a sore knee. Joel Campbell and Victor Davila are expected to headline Club Leon's attack.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Castillo, Barreiro, Frias, Tesillo; Mena, Ambriz, Romero, Hernandez; Campbell, Davila

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zamudio, Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, Y. Moreno, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Catillo Midfielders: Romero, I. Rodriguez, Ambriz, Jorge Diaz, Angulo, Campbell, Mena, I. Moreno, E. Hernandez Forwards: Davila, Di Yorio, Rubio, Alvarado

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 31, 2023 Leon 2-1 LAFC CONCACAF Champions League February 28, 2020 LAFC 3-0 Leon CONCACAF Champions League February 19, 2020 Leon 2-0 LAFC CONCACAF Champions League

Useful links

Live soccer on U.S. TV

Stream CCLmatches on Fubo