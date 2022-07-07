LAFC vs LA Galaxy: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's the latest edition of El Trafico - and the high-flying hosts will have their hearts set on snapping a winless streak against their arch-rivals

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022 MLS season continues rumbling forward this week with another blockbuster clash, as Los Angeles FC welcome LA Galaxy to face them at the Banc of California Stadium.

Watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Barely six weeks on from their last encounter, it is another edition of El Trafico, as two of the league's biggest sides go head-to-head for bragging rights in the City of Angels.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games LAFC vs LA Galaxy Date July 8, 2022 Times 10:00 pm ET, 7:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position LAFC roster Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Traore, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Kim, Henry, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Ginella, Cifuentes, Rodriguez, Duenas, Acosta Forwards Blessing, Arango, Vela, Tajouri-Shradi, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Musovski

Few sides in MLS can claim to be enjoying the rich form that the hosts are heading into this game - and with a bevy of big European recruits, headlined by Gareth Bale, heading into their squad for the second half of the season, they have every reason to like their chances.

But head-to-head against the Galaxy, they have struggled to deliver the results they want - and, arguably, the psychological block at hand could prevent them from going all the way this season.

Predicted LAFC starting XI: Crepeau; Fall, Ibeagha, Murillo; Hollingshead, Ginella, Acosta, Blessing, Escobar; Arango, Musovski.

Position Galaxy roster Goalkeepers Bond, Lopez, Klinsmann Defenders Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Villafana, DePuy, Ferkranus, Leerdam Midfielders Raveloson, Vazquez, Costa, Kljestan, Alvarez, Aguirre, Saldana, Perez, Harvey, Delgado Forwards Cabral, Grandsir, Chicharito, Dunbar, Edwards, Joveljic

Galaxy cannot quite match up to the efforts of their local rivals this season, but they already have derby bragging rights, not once but twice this term, including in the U.S. Open Cup.

If anything, that will drive them on to make it three from three, and really get under the skin of their hosts.

Predicted Galaxy starting XI: Bond; Edwards, Williams, Coulibaly, Araujo; Alvarez, Delgado, Raveloson, Grandsir; Hernandez, Joveljic.

Last five results

LAFC results Galaxy results Vancouver 1-0 LAFC (Jul 2) Galaxy 4-0 Montreal (Jul 4) LAFC 3-1 Dallas (Jun 29) Galaxy 2-3 Minnesota (Jun 29) LAFC 2-0 NYRB (Jun 26) Galaxy 1-2 Sacramento (Jun 21) Seattle 1-1 LAFC (Jun 18) Galaxy 1-1 Portland (Jun 18) LAFC 3- San Jose Earthquakes (May 28) Galaxy 4-1 Austin (May 29)

Head-to-head