LAFC vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news

When Los Angeles FC plays Houston Dynamo at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, they'll be looking to snap a miserable streak of five games without a victory in any tournament.

The Black and Gold's unbeaten streak of four MLS games came to an end on Saturday when they were destroyed by the same opponent 4-0. This came after failures in the US Open Cup and CONCACAF Champions League in the previous two weeks.

If the defending MLS Cup champions cannot recapture the kind of form they displayed in the early weeks, their domestic season could end up mirroring their cup campaigns this season.

After losing the cup to their local rivals Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of last month, LAFC's performances and confidence significantly declined. Despite being unbeaten in their first eight MLS games.

While their draw with Atlanta United last week might be disregarded in light of their three consecutive cup losses, Steve Cherundolo will undoubtedly be alarmed by the Black and Gold's loss to Houston on Saturday.

They have won five and drawn two of their seven games at the BMO Stadium, but they are still unbeaten at home in the league this year. They defeated this opponent 3-1 at this location in September of last year.

Houston Dynamo has reacted in the greatest way imaginable by recording two strong back-to-back victories heading into this one after giving up nine goals in their first two league games this month.

Houston defeated Chicago with ease last week in the US Open Cup, scoring twice in each half to advance to the semifinal against Real Salt Lake in August.

Houston has only managed two points from eight road MLS games this season, drawing with Dallas and the New York Red Bulls, while losing six of those games and giving up two or more goals in five of them.

LAFC vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time

Date: Jun 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Houston Dynamo face off on Jun 14 at Banc of California Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Denis Bouanga for goals, as he is their and MLS's joint top scorer with ten strikes to his name, level with Nashville's Hany Mukhtar and Dallas' Jesus Fereirra.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Sanchez; Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Left-back Tate Schmitt has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after his ACL surgery. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated seven goals.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Bartlow, Hadebe, Escobar; Carrasquilla, Artur, Herrera; Franco, Baird, Bassi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, LAFC has won once while Houston has managed only three wins. The last game between these two was just three days ago which saw the Dynamos win 4-0.

