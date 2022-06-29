LAFC vs FC Dallas: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Two of MLS' best sides this season go head-to-head in a game which could have a major impact on the rest of their campaigns

MLS action continues on Wednesday night as FC Dallas go on the road to take on Los Angeles FC. LAFC currently lead the Western Conference standings, while Dallas are in fourth place.

This is the first meeting of these sides this season. They last faced off in October, with LAFC winning 3-2.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position LAFC roster Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Traore, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Kim, Henry, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Ginella, Cifuentes, Rodriguez, Duenas, Acosta Forwards Blessing, Arango, Vela, Tajouri-Shradi, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Musovski

LAFC are coming off a 2-0 win against New York Red Bulls on Sunday, with Cristian Arango and Diego Palacios scoring goals within four minutes of each other to give their side the victory. LAFC won despite trailing 16-12 in total shots.

With the win, LAFC now have 10 victories on the season, with just three draws and three losses. Its 33 points outpaces all of MLS, and its plus-15 goal differential also leads the league.

LAFC’s last loss in MLS action came back on May 18, when it fell 2-1 to Austin FC. It did lose in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup since then though, falling on May 25 to LA Galaxy.

Predicted LAFC starting XI: Escobar, Murillo, Ibeagha, Palacios, Blessing, Ilie, Cifuentes, Opoku, Vela, Rodríguez; Crépeau

Position Dallas roster Goalkeepers Maurer, Paes Defenders Munjoma, Martinez, Farfan, Tafari, Hedges, Smith, Bartlett, Quinonez, Nana Midfielders Quignon, Cerrillo, Arriola, Servania, Pomykal, Velasco, El Medkhar Forwards Obrian, Ferreira, Schon, Redzic, Parker, Ntsabeleng, Twumasi, Jara

In its last contest, FC Dallas drew with Austin FC 2-2. Dallas went up 2-0 after goals from Paul Arriola and Brandon Servania, but the team couldn’t withstand a late charge from the team down I-35.

This season, FC Dallas has seven wins in 16 matches, plus five draws and four losses. Its 26 points ties it with Nashville, but Dallas has the goal differential advantage 9-3.

Dallas has hit a bit of a rough spot, though. Over its last five matches, it has just one win, beating Orlando City on May 28, 3-1. It has three losses in this span, including two to Vancouver. With a tough matchup on Wednesday, Dallas could be in a bit of trouble.

Predicted Dallas starting XI: Farfan, Martínez, Hedges, Nanu, Pomykal, Quignón, Ntsabeleng, Velasco, Ferreira, Arriola; Paes

Last five results

LAFC results Dallas results LAFC 2-0 NYRB (Jun 26) Austin 2-2 Dallas (Jun 25) Seattle 1-1 LAFC (Jun 18) Dallas 0-2 Vancouver (Jun 18) LAFC 3- San Jose Earthquakes (May 28) Orlando 1-3 Dallas (May 28) LA Galaxy 3-1 LAFC (May 25) Dallas 1-2 Minnesota (May 22) Columbus Crew 0-2 LAFC (May 21) Vancouver 2-1 Dallas (May 18)

Head-to-head