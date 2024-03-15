LA Galaxy vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City will be out to protect their unbeaten start to the 2024 Major League Soccer season when they lock horns at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night.

Celio Pompeu scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to help St. Louis City earn a 2-2 draw against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium last time out, while the Galaxy were involved a 2-2 thriller of their own against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Sunday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30pm ET/ 7:30pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Los Angeles Galaxy will welcome St. Louis City at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, March 16, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT in the US.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The Galaxy could be without Jalen Neal once again this weekend as he is dealing with an abdominal injury.

Striker Dejan Joveljic has scored in all three of their regular season fixtures so far, netting the late equalizer versus Nashville, with the other goal coming from Riqui Puig.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Paintsil, Joveljic, Perez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Mićović Defenders: Yoshida, Cáceres, Aude, Yamane, Neal, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Ferkranus Midfielders: Puig, Paintsil, Brugman, Fagúndez, Perez, Delgado, Cerrillo Forwards: Pec, Joveljić, Berry, Vivi, Bibout

St. Louis City team news

St Louis City will have to make do without the services of Kyle Hiebert (knee), Joshua Yaro (hamstring), and Rasmus Alm (hip), all three absent until late March/early April.

St. Louis City predicted XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Markanich; Vassilev, Durkin, Lowen, Martins; Adeniran, Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bürki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Löwen, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/02/24 LA Galaxy 1-1 St. Louis City MLS Preseason 11/09/23 LA Galaxy 2-2 St. Louis City MLS 11/06/23 St. Louis City 1-1 LA Galaxy MLS 09/02/23 St. Louis City 1-4 LA Galaxy MLS Preseason

Useful links