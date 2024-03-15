LA Galaxy vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City will be out to protect their unbeaten start to the 2024 Major League Soccer season when they lock horns at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night.
Celio Pompeu scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to help St. Louis City earn a 2-2 draw against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium last time out, while the Galaxy were involved a 2-2 thriller of their own against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Sunday.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, March 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:30pm ET/ 7:30pm PT
|Venue:
|Dignity Health Sports Park
Los Angeles Galaxy will welcome St. Louis City at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, March 16, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT in the US.
How to watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
LA Galaxy team news
The Galaxy could be without Jalen Neal once again this weekend as he is dealing with an abdominal injury.
Striker Dejan Joveljic has scored in all three of their regular season fixtures so far, netting the late equalizer versus Nashville, with the other goal coming from Riqui Puig.
Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Paintsil, Joveljic, Perez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|McCarthy, Mićović
|Defenders:
|Yoshida, Cáceres, Aude, Yamane, Neal, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Ferkranus
|Midfielders:
|Puig, Paintsil, Brugman, Fagúndez, Perez, Delgado, Cerrillo
|Forwards:
|Pec, Joveljić, Berry, Vivi, Bibout
St. Louis City team news
St Louis City will have to make do without the services of Kyle Hiebert (knee), Joshua Yaro (hamstring), and Rasmus Alm (hip), all three absent until late March/early April.
St. Louis City predicted XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Markanich; Vassilev, Durkin, Lowen, Martins; Adeniran, Jackson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bürki, Lundt, Olivares
|Defenders:
|Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich, Yaro
|Midfielders:
|Blom, Vassilev, Löwen, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce
|Forwards:
|Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/02/24
|LA Galaxy 1-1 St. Louis City
|MLS Preseason
|11/09/23
|LA Galaxy 2-2 St. Louis City
|MLS
|11/06/23
|St. Louis City 1-1 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|09/02/23
|St. Louis City 1-4 LA Galaxy
|MLS Preseason