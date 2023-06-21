LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Sporting KC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When they square off in an MLS match on Thursday, Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City will both be looking to boost their ambitions of finishing in the playoffs spots.

After a poor start to the season, LA Galaxy are now eight points behind Kansas City, who are only one point outside of the Western Conference's qualification spots.

The LA Galaxy are in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons, despite previously being one of the most powerful teams in MLS.

The rise of its intra-city rivals Los Angeles FC, who won the MLS Cup for the first time last season, has only added to the Galaxy's undeniably catastrophic decline in recent years.

Although Greg Varney's team only has one win from their first 10 games, they do have at least one game in hand on the majority of Western Conference teams, and four points from their last two games, along with a satisfying victory over Los Angeles in the US Open Cup, suggest they may finally be finding their footing.

Similar to their upcoming opponents, Kansas hopes to avoid missing the playoffs for the second time in a row after finishing last season in the bottom spot in the Western Conference standings, 12th place.

Kansas has not won the MLS Cup since its second victory in 2013, despite dominating the Eastern Conference in 2018 and 2020. However, three US Open Cup victories since 2012 have given their fan base plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Peter Vermes' team, like LA Galaxy, had a poor start to the current season, winning just one of their first 11 MLS games, but picking up 10 of a possible 12 points in recent weeks put them to within touching distance of LA Galaxy.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City face off on Jun 21 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Galaxy team news

The injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad reloves around Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season after having torn his ACL during LA Galaxy's US Open Cup defeat to Real Salt Lake.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Hernandez, Jovelic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd

Sporting KC team news

Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the LAFC. Alan Pulido is expected to start the game. John Pulskamp will deputise for the injured Tim Melia.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Radoja, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, Mcintosh Defenders Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

Head-to-Head Record

The last five clashes between LA Galaxy and Sporting KC have ended with SKC winning thrice and LA Galaxy not having a single win. The Galaxy's last win against SKC was a 7-2 victory in 2019.

Useful links