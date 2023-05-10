LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy take on Seattle Sounders in a US Open Cup round of 32 clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Galaxy are currently second from the bottom on the Western Conference table having won just once in their 10 league games and have six points to their name.

Sounders, on the other hand, are currently leading the Western Conference league with 20 points from their first 11 matches.

Galaxy vs Sounders kick-off time

Date: May 10 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Digital Health Sports Park

How to watch Galaxy vs Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be streamed live on the CBS Golazo Network. There will be no live broadcast on TV.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy side is Jonathan dos Santos who has a calf injury. The Mexixan remains doubtful for the clash against Sounders.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Coulibaly, Caceres; Aude; Rosell, Delgado, Brugmanl, Puig; Jovelic, Chicharito

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Hernandez, Jovelic, Judd

Seattle Sounders team news

Ecuadorian defender Xavier Arreaga is unavailable for the clash and Jackson Ragen is likely to replace him in the backline.

Sounders possible XI: Frei; Baker-Whiting, Gomez, Ragen, Roldan; Rusnak, Vargas; Lodeiro, Heber, Chu; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Cleveland, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Tolo, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko, Ragen, Nouhou, O'Neill, Midfielders: Atencio, Kitahara, Paulo, Vargas, Rowe, Baker-Whiting, Teves, Dobbelaere, Rusnak, Lodeiro Forwards: Morris, Chu, Ruidiaz, Heber, Montero

Head-to-Head Record

Sounders have won two out of their last five meetings while the remaining three games ended in a tie.

Date Match Competition 2/4/2023 Galaxy 1-2 Sounders MLS 20/8/2022 Galaxy 3-3 Sounders MLS 13/3/2022 Sounders 3-2 Galaxy MLS 11/2/2022 Galaxy 1-1 Sounders Friendly 2/11/2021 Sounders 1-1 Galaxy MLS

