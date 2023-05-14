LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Galaxy and Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news

Rivalry Week concludes on Sunday with Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes, two of Major League Soccer's most bitter rivals, going head-to-head at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Galaxy have been one of the biggest disappointments this year, currently second from the bottom in the Western Conference, while the Goonies have been one of the biggest surprises, currently fourth in the conference after a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC.

If there is one MLS team that has failed to live up to its pre-season promise, it would be Galaxy, who have only six points after ten domestic games, the fewest for the club at this stage of the season.

Greg Vanney must be feeling the heat after a pair of managerial sackings earlier this week, as the LA coach has struggled to get his players to buy into a fundamental possession-based style, while they continue to have glaring holes along the backline, conceding the second-most goals in the Western Conference (17).

They come into this game with some momentum, having won two of their last three home games in all categories, including a convincing 3-1 victory over the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders in the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

Galaxy have conceded the first goal in six domestic matches this season, and have lost all four of their regular season games in which they have trailed at half-time.

The Quakes are having a completely different season after 11 games, earning 18 points, their greatest total to this point in an MLS regular season since 2016 (18).

Luchi Gonzalez has not only improved this team's mentality, but he has also gotten his players to employ a highly skilful and successful offensive approach, which has recently paid dividends.

This has helped to rebuild the Quakes' reputation as a fun club to watch, but it has also left them short in the back, with San Jose allowing plenty of quality scoring chances to their opponents.

Their backline has been fragile away from home, as they have given up 11 of their 14 goals this season on the road.

LA Galaxy vs SJ Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: May 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes face off on May 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Galaxy vs Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 1 and TSN and will also be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy side is Jonathan dos Santos who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the clash against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Coulibaly, Caceres; Aude; Rosell, Delgado, Brugmanl, Puig; Jovelic, Chicharito

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Hernandez, Jovelic, Judd

Earthquakes team news

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Niko Tsakiris are the only players who will be absent from the game.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Mensah, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Cowell

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, La Galaxy have won thrice while San Jose Earthquakes have won the other two. The last game ended in a 3-2 win for the Galaxy at the Earthquakes Stadium.

