LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Galaxy and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news

When Philadelphia Union comes to Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Los Angeles Galaxy will be attempting to make it seven games without a loss.

Even though they recently defeated their bitter rivals Los Angeles FC, the Galaxy are still in last place in the Western Conference, while Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The Galaxy have now gone six games without losing after winning 2-1 against LAFC in front of MLS record crowd, defeating Real Salt Lake and drawing four straight games before last weekend's victory extended their winning streak.

The five-time MLS Cup winner LA Galaxy, however, have a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs as they only managed to win two of their first 14 MLS matches this season, registering three draws and nine losses in the process.

The Philadelphia Union appeared destined to retain their Eastern Conference title when they went on a nine-game unbeaten stretch between April and June, winning seven games and drawing two.

Since then, though, the Union have had difficulty maintaining consistency, registering one win, one draw, and two losses. They have especially struggled recently on the road, picking up just one point from their past three away games.

Despite this, Philadelphia has won 10 of its 20 league games this season and is still five points outside the top seven in the Eastern Conference and 15 points ahead of LA Galaxy overall.

LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union FC face off on Jul 8 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season after having torn his ACL last month.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Puig; Jovelic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union will be without Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last couple of months of action. Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza have been in fine form in front of goal and are expected to spearhead the attack once again.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union have ended with three wins for the Galaxy and none for Philadelphia.

