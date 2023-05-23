How to watch the US Open Cup match between Los Angeles and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 begins on Tuesday and El Trafico is far and away the most significant tie of the round, with high expectations that it could be another classic.

The two teams met on April 16 in regular season MLS play, with LAFC winning 3-2 thanks to a brace from Carlos Vela and the winning goal scored by Ryan Hollingshead.

Last Saturday, LAFC overcame San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-1 thriller at BMO Stadium. Galaxy, on the other hand, are coming off a 3-0 loss to DC United.

LAFC now leads the Western Conference standings with 25 points after defeating its Northern California foes. Those are the most points in MLS history for a defending MLS Cup champion after 12 games of a season.

Galaxy, under head coach Greg Vanney, have had one of the slowest starts to a season in the team's history, with only nine points in 13 games. However, they advanced past a heavily rotated Seattle Sounders squad in the US Open Cup Round of 32.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: May 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and LA Galaxy face off on May 23 at Banc of California Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Los Angeles vs Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

CBS Golazo Network Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through CBS Golazo Network.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Bouanga for goals, as he is their and MLS' top scorer with nine strikes to his name.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Sanchez; Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Columbus. Jonathan Bond is expected to return between the posts after recovering from his injury.

Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Hernandez, Joveljic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Hernandez, Jovelic, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five, LAFC has won three games while LA Galaxy have only managed to win twice. All three of the last games between them have ended 3-2 in favour of the Black and Gold.

