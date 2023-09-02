LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

At the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo will square off in an MLS matchup as both teams attempt to extend their winning streaks.

LA Galaxy have won their previous two games to get back on track. Greg Vanney's team defeated the Chicago Fire 3-0 at home before beating the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2. With 28 points from 24 games, the Galaxy are still second to last in the Western Conference standings.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, enters the weekend's match with three straight league victories after going winless in their previous five. With 38 points from 26 games, they have improved their record and are now fourth in the same table.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time

Date: Sep 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo face off on September 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season after having torn his ACL.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Puig; Jovelic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Left-back Tate Schmitt has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after his ACL surgery. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated eight goals, however, he hasn't scored in four games.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Artur, Herrera, Ulfarsson, Bassi, Quinones; Baird.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo have ended with two wins each.

