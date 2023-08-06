Kylian Mbappe replacement secured? PSG agree €80m Goncalo Ramos deal with medical booked in for Benfica striker

Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of signing Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos after reportedly agreeing an €80 million deal with Benfica.

Season-long loan with obligation to buy

Mbappe future still unresolved

WHAT HAPPENED? Kylian Mbappe's future is still very much up in the air as he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid after rejecting a new contract, but PSG have wasted no time in lining up his replacement. On Sunday Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the French giants have agreed to pay a grand total of €80m (£69m/$88m) for the 22-year-old striker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal includes a €65m fixed fee with €15m in add-ons. Due to PSG's current Financial Fair Play concerns, the move will initially be a season-long loan with an obligation for them to buy Ramos outright in 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Romano has reported that Ramos - who scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for Benfica last season and scored a hat-trick for Portugal on his World Cup debut in December - will undergo his medical next week.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS AND MBAPPE?: PSG are clearly - and wisely - planning for the long term, because even if Mbappe ends up staying put this summer, he's certain to leave the club for nothing in 2024. If everything goes smoothly, Ramos could make his debut when PSG kick-off their Ligue 1 title defence against Lorient on Saturday.