Kylian Mbappe makes miraculous recovery! PSG boosted by star forward's return to full training ahead of Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe is back in full training with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Mbappe back to full training

Initially ruled out of Bayern clash

Messi, Verratti are back from injuries

WHAT HAPPENED? On Sunday, L'Equipe reported that Mbappe had joined a small group of Paris Saint-Germain players in training as he stepped up his recovery from a hamstring issue. PSG stated that Mbappe was set for a three-week period on the sidelines after his picked up the injury against Montpellier on February 1, and he was not expected to feature in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern on Tuesday. However, the 24-year-old was pictured back in full training with the rest of the squad on Monday morning, with Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti also present after shaking off their own respective knocks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe could now be in line to feature against Bayern as PSG seek to continue to their march towards a maiden Champions League crown. Fears over Messi's fitness had also emerged in the leadup to his absence for the club's Ligue 1 clash against AS Monaco on Friday, but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will also be available for selection again when Bayern arrive at Parc des Princes.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? With key players returning to the team, Christophe Galtier will hope his side can get back to winning ways against Bayern before turning their attention to a home game against Lille in Ligue 1 on February 19.