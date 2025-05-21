How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New York Knicks are ready to host the Indiana Pacers to start the pivotal Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

New York had the advantage throughout the regular season, defeating Indiana two times in three meetings. The Knicks beat the Pacers 128-115 in their most recent matchup on February 12, due to a strong 40-point effort by Karl-Anthony Towns. In that game, Indiana was led by Pascal Siakam, who scored 24 points.

New York has a 34-18 record and has competed well against teams in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks shoot an effective 48.6% from the field and average 115.8 points per game, which places them in ninth spot in the NBA in terms of scoring. Indiana, on the other hand, is 22-15 against teams with winning records and 29-22 against the Eastern Conference groups.

This season, the Knicks shoot an average of 48.6% from the field, which is 1.2 percentage points better than Indiana's 47.4% shooting percentage. Additionally, the Pacers average 13.2 three-pointers a game, which is just slightly higher than the Knicks' average of 13.1 allowed per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will square off against the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA game on May 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date May 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Knicks team news

Josh Hart averages 13.6 points, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Jalen Brunson has been averaging 27.5 points per game over his last ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Indiana Pacers team news

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 18.6 points, pulling down 3.5 rebounds, and dishing out 9.2 assists on average for the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam has been posting 18.8 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds over his last ten games while shooting an effective 54.7% from the field.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Knicks and the Pacers' next game could be a fiercely contested encounter based on the last five head-to-head meetings. Karl-Anthony Towns' excellent performance helped the Knicks to win two of three encounters this season.

Nonetheless, Indiana had the advantage in the postseason series from the previous year, winning three games by double digits in May 2024, including a resounding victory of 130-109 on May 20. The Knicks' ability to limit Indiana's scoring will be critical, particularly with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam both in good shape.

The Pacers have shown they can win crucial games when it matters most, but the Knicks may have the advantage at home because of Jalen Brunson's outstanding performance and New York's overall superior shooting efficiency.

Date Results Feb 12, 2025 Knicks 128-115 Pacers Nov 11, 2024 Pacers 132-121 Knicks Oct 26, 2024 Knicks 123-98 Pacers May 20, 2024 Pacers 130-109 Knicks May 18, 2024 Pacers 116-103 Knicks

More NBA news and coverage