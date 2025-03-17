How to watch today’s New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The New York Knicks will host the Miami Heat to begin a thrilling NBA battle on March 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Miami has lost seven games in a row.

The Knicks are 18-18 against opponents over .500 and 28-13 against Eastern Conference teams.

Miami has a 12-23 record and is 18-23 in conference games. They have also had trouble with winning teams.

Miami allows 13.8 three-pointers per game, while New York makes 12.6 on average. The Heat achieved 109.3 points a game, which is 3.1 points less than the Knicks' 112.4 points per game.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face the Miami Heat in an electrifying NBA game on March 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date March 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns scores 24.3 points, grabs 13.1 rebounds, and gives out 3.1 assists a game.

OG Anunoby has shot 42.1% in his last 10 games and averaged 19.8 points with 6.1 rebounds per game.

New York Knicks injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Ariel Hukporti Knee injury Out PG, Jalen Brunson Ankle injury Out

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro scores 23.6 points, grabs 5.3 boards, and hands out 5.7 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo has been posting 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in his last 10 games.

Miami Heat injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Alec Burks Back injury Day-to-Day PF, Nikola Jovic Hand injury Out

New York Knicks and Miami Heat head-to-head record

Recent games between these two teams have been better for the Knicks. They've won four of the last five meetings, which includes both games so far this season. Their most recent game was on March 3, and New York barely won 116–112. The Knicks have always been good offensively against Miami. In three of these five games, they scored at least 116 points. On the other hand, the Heat have had trouble defending against New York and have lost seven straight games, which could make it hard for them to get back on track. The Knicks have an impressive record against Eastern Division teams, while Miami has trouble beating teams with winning records. This makes it look like New York has the upper hand. But if Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo execute better individually, the Heat might be able to make this a close game.

Date Results Mar 03, 2025 Knicks 116-112 Heat Oct 31, 2024 Knicks 116-107 Heat Apr 03, 2024 Heat 109-99 Knicks Jan 28, 2024 Knicks 125-109 Heat Nov 25, 2023 Knicks 100-98 Heat

