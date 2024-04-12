How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The NBA match between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets is set to take place on April 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

The New York Knicks have had an impressive season. With a 47-32 record, they are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference. the Knicks score 112.7 points and 45.2 rebounds, showing their capability to score.

On the other hand, the Nets, currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-48, have had a tough time staying consistent this season. While they achieve 110.8 points and grab 43.9 rebounds per game on average.

The upcoming matchup between these two teams is going to be very exciting as the Nets will be aiming to beat the Knicks, while the Knicks will be trying to solidify their playoff seed.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Date and Tip-off Time

The New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets will square off on April 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Madison Square Garden, in Manhattan, New York.

Date April 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 PT Arena Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this thrilling NBA clash between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass.

Additionally, Fans can watch this match on MSG, WWOR-My9, and listen to SiriusXM, ESPN NY 98.7, 101.9 FM/660 AM.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Team News

Brooklyn Nets Team News

The Brooklyn Nets backcourt will be in question heading into the game due to guards Dennis Smith Jr and Jaylen Martin both being listed as game time decisions.

Smith is dealing with a hip injury, while Martin is suffering from a hip injury.

Forward Dorian Finney-Smith's status is also in question due to a knee injury.

New York Knicks Team News

Julius Randle is for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury is an immense loss to the Knicks before going forward.

Top player, Jalen Brunson has performed brilliantly in Randle's absence. Brunson averages 28.4 points per game and 6.7 assists per game, and has helped will the Knicks into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of Thursday's games.

Additionally, Josh Hart has also been a force on the boards, grabbing an amazing 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Knicks will depend on Brunson, Hart, and the rest of their team to help them keep up their solid performance and beat their cross-town rivals from Brooklyn.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets in NBA matches: