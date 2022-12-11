Klopp provides Firmino Liverpool contract update after Brazilian's World Cup disappointment

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his disappointment at Roberto Firmino's World Cup rejection as he revealed that contract negotiations are progressing.

Firmino absent from Brazil's World Cup squad

Klopp reveals player's disappointment in snub

Described contract conversations as 'normal'

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday, Klopp revealed how both he and and Firmino were left shocked by the Brazilian's World Cup snub. Klopp argued that the striker's selection would have been more than merited, as he confirmed contract talks were progressing as planned with the forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a blow, definitely," Klopp revealed. "You couldn’t see it in training but definitely you could see, it was clear. It was a blow for me to be honest. So I am in between, I am happy we have Bobby for more time, but I think he deserves it, I think he deserves everything in the world to be 100% honest."

On contract negotiations, Klopp said: "Normal conversations [are] happening as well, so we will see what happens there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp's words come after Brazil boss Tite elected not to include Firmino in his squad for the World Cup, opting instead for younger options in Richarlison, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo. The Liverpool striker then took to Instagram to express his disappointment at the snub, although described his gratitude at having already represented his country at the tournament.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Despite not being called up to the Brazil squad, Firmino boasts the second-most goal involvements this season (6 goals, 3 assists) behind Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, putting him ahead of Gabriel Martinelli, Richarlison and Antony - all of whom were selected by Tite.

WHAT NEXT FOR FIRMINO? Firmino was chosen by Klopp as part of an attack-minded front three to face Southampton. After a period of rest over the international break, Firmino will look to feature when Liverpool take on Aston Villa on Boxing Day.