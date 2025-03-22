How to watch today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2025 opener: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL opener between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as well as play start time and team news.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the curtain-raiser of the 2025 Indian Premier League season. RCB will be eager to flip the script after suffering back-to-back defeats to KKR last year in what was one of the tournament's most gripping rivalries.

KKR's dominance last season was built on a fearless batting approach and high-quality spin bowling—an approach that not only helped them steamroll opponents but also ended their decade-long title drought. Now, the two sides, known for their contrasting styles, square off once again in a blockbuster opener that promises fireworks.

However, things are far from straightforward this time around. Both teams have undergone significant changes, starting with their leadership. RCB will be captained by Rajat Patidar, a 31-year-old batter from Madhya Pradesh still trying to cement his place in the national setup. Meanwhile, KKR has turned to Ajinkya Rahane, whose last T20I appearance for India dates back to 2016.

While both bring their own experience to the role, it's fair to say this IPL season features a more understated set of captains across the board. How that impacts the balance of power remains to be seen.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

KKR vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL final battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on Saturday, March 22, 2024, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, West Bengal

How to watch KKR vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between KKR and RCB online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

KKR vs RCB Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

KKR Team News

Kolkata Knight Riders built their success in the 2024 season on a well-oiled formula that suffocated opponents. Their batting approach was aggressive from the outset and explosive at the death, leading to several high-scoring encounters. Meanwhile, their bowling attack leaned heavily on spin, with the ever-reliable Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine leading the charge, backed at times by Anukul Roy and Suyash Sharma.

KKR’s ability to stifle opposition with spin, combined with their power-hitters, made them the standout team of the tournament.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Sub – Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Luvnith Sisodia

RCB Team News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, by contrast, lacked a clear direction, especially in the first half of the season. Their conservative batting at the top and minimal reliance on spinners resulted in a disastrous start, losing seven of their first eight games. It was only after they abandoned their cautious approach and embraced an all-out attacking mindset that their fortunes turned.

Looking ahead to 2025, RCB raided KKR's ranks in the mega-auction, securing Phil Salt and Suyash Sharma—two players representing opposite ends of Kolkata’s game plan. Salt is expected to provide fireworks alongside Virat Kohli, while Suyash's role as a lead spinner remains uncertain, especially in a squad filled with part-time options.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Rasikh Dar/Manoj Bhandage, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Sub – Swapnil Singh/Suyash Sharma

Head-to-Head Records

RCB will be eager to flip the script after suffering back-to-back defeats to KKR last year in what was one of the tournament’s most gripping rivalries. Their first clash saw controversy flare up following Virat Kohli's contentious dismissal by Harshit Rana, while the second was a one-sided affair as KKR made light work of a 183-run chase, finishing the job in just 16.5 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

KKR has dominated the head-to-head battle, winning 20 of the 34 encounters between the two sides.