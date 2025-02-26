How to watch today's Kilmarnock vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The match between Rangers and Kilmarnock at the BBSP Stadium Rugby Park on Wednesday will wrap up game week 28 of the Scottish Premiership season.

Both sides will aim to bounce back from defeats. The Gers nine-match unbeaten run in the league was broken after a 2-0 loss against St. Mirren, while Killie are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Aberdeen.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers will be played at the BBSP Stadium Rugby Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, February 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

Manager Derek McInnes will be without Kyle Vassell and Stuart Findlay on account of their respective injuries.

Despite failing to find the net in his last six league games, Bruce Anderson is expected to continue alongside Marley Watkins up front.

Rangers team news

Interim Barry Ferguson will not be able to call upon the services of Connor Barron, Dujon Sterling, John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo due to injuries.

A couple of changes could take place here, with the likes of Nedim Bajrami and Tom Lawrence eyeing starts on Wednesday.

