How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Troy Trojans basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 14-seed Troy Trojans (23-10) aim to keep their season alive and punch a ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 3-seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) on Friday.

Troy wrapped up the regular season in a four-way tie atop the Sun Belt Conference standings with a 13-5 league record. The Trojans carried that momentum into the conference tournament, where they dominated the competition, winning all three games by double digits. They cruised past Old Dominion (75-59), dismantled James Madison (79-60), and took down Arkansas State (94-81) to secure the championship. The team is currently riding a six-game winning streak. However, when facing NCAA Tournament-caliber opponents earlier this season, Troy struggled, going 0-3 with losses to Arkansas (65-49), Oregon (82-61), and Houston (62-42).

On the other side, Kentucky is no stranger to March Madness, but recent history has brought both triumphs and heartbreak. The Wildcats enter the tournament as a No. 3 seed for the second straight year, though last season’s campaign ended in disappointment when they were stunned 80-76 by No. 14-seed Oakland in the opening round. Just a year prior, as a No. 2 seed, they were also eliminated in their tournament debut, falling 85-79 in overtime to No. 15-seed Saint Peter's. This time, Kentucky looks to avoid another early exit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs. the Troy Trojans basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Troy Trojans basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Trojans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Troy Trojans basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and the Trojans on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

The Wildcats’ offense runs through Otega Oweh, who leads the team with 16.2 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

In the paint, Amari Williams serves as Kentucky’s top rebounder, pulling down 8.5 boards per game, while Lamont Butler anchors the backcourt as the team’s primary facilitator, dishing out 4.3 assists per contest.

From beyond the arc, Koby Brea is Kentucky’s most dangerous sharpshooter, knocking down 2.6 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Butler is the Wildcats’ best on-ball defender, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Williams protects the rim with a team-high 1.2 blocks per contest.

Troy Trojans news & key performers

For Troy, Tayton Conerway is the engine that drives the offense, leading the team in both scoring (14.2 PPG) and assists (4.7 APG).

Thomas Dowd controls the glass for the Trojans, averaging 6.8 rebounds per game while also contributing 9.9 points per contest. Dowd is also Troy’s top three-point threat, sinking 1.4 triples per game.

On the defensive end, Conerway sets the tone with an impressive 2.9 steals per game, while Jackson Fields provides rim protection with a team-leading 0.8 blocks per contest.