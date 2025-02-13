How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Texas Longhorns NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Texas NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (24-2) aim to extend their four-game road winning streak when they square off against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (19-3) on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET in Memorial Coliseum, with the action airing on ESPN2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs. the Texas Longhorns NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Texas Longhorns: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Texas Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky.

Date Thursday, February 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Coliseum Location Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Texas Longhorns on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Every starter for Kentucky is contributing at least 10 points per game, showcasing impressive balance on the scoreboard. Leading the charge in the paint, Clara Strack, a sophomore center, is putting up 15.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest.

Meanwhile, Georgia Amoore has cemented herself as one of the elite playmakers in the nation, earning a spot as a top-10 finalist for the prestigious Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the finest point guard in college basketball each year. The fifth-year guard followed head coach Kenny Brooks from Virginia Tech to Kentucky and has been nothing short of electrifying, averaging 19.2 points and 7.4 assists per game. Earlier this month, she delivered a scorching 43-point performance against Oklahoma, further solidifying her status as a top-tier floor general.

Texas Longhorns news & key performers

Madison Booker etched her name into Texas history, becoming the 49th player to join the program's 1,000-point club during the win over Vanderbilt. She has been on a tear during the Longhorns’ eight-game winning streak, averaging 20.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and shooting 48.4% from the field.

In the frontcourt, the duo of Kyla Oldacre and Taylor Jones has been a force to be reckoned with, combining for 21.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 69 blocked shots while shooting an efficient 63.4% from the floor. Jones also hit a major milestone, surpassing 1,000 career rebounds in the victory over South Carolina.