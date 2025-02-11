How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Tennessee NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-4) aim to extend their three-game winning streak as they hit the road to face the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7) on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs. the Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers play-by-play commentary on radio

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

For Kentucky, Otega Oweh stepped up, leading the Wildcats with 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Brandon Garrison chipped in a season-high 15 points, while Koby Brea and Amari Williams each contributed 10 points, rounding out a balanced scoring effort. The Wildcats controlled the paint, outscoring South Carolina 44-26 in inside scoring, while also winning the rebounding battle 41-35. Their bench play was a major factor, outscoring South Carolina’s reserves 36-4.

G Kerr Kriisa remains unavailable.

Tennessee Volunteers news & key performers

Chaz Lanier led the charge for Tennessee, pouring in a game-high 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting, while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists. Zakai Zeigler played a crucial role as well, finishing with 17 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-4 from deep. Zeigler also stuffed the stat sheet with nine assists, four steals, and four rebounds. The Vols were on fire from the field, shooting 60 percent overall and 42 percent from beyond the arc, while also dominating the rebounding battle, 35-21.

G Cameron Carr and JP Estrella are sidelined.