How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-12) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak when they take on the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (15-7) at Rupp Arena on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The game is set to tip off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

The Gamecocks enter this contest with a 10-12 overall record, but their 0-9 mark in SEC play has them anchored at the bottom of the conference standings. They started the season even at 3-3, but then caught fire with a seven-game winning streak. However, things have gone south since then, as they have dropped nine straight games.

Their most recent outing saw them take on Texas A&M. The Aggies built an eight-point lead by halftime, and though South Carolina mounted a late push, they ultimately fell short, suffering a 76-72 defeat.

On the other side, Kentucky sits at 15-7 overall, but their 4-5 SEC record places them eighth in the conference. The Wildcats got off to a hot start, winning 12 of their first 14 games, with their only losses coming against Clemson and Ohio State. After dropping a contest to Georgia, they bounced back with victories over Mississippi State and Texas A&M. However, they’ve struggled recently, losing four of their last five games, with their lone victory in that stretch coming against Tennessee.

Their last game was a tough matchup against Ole Miss, and the Rebels controlled the game from start to finish. Ole Miss built a commanding 17-point lead by halftime and never looked back, handing Kentucky a 98-84 loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

For Kentucky, Amari Williams made history, posting just the fourth triple-double in school history with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-best 10 assists. Otega Oweh also had a career night, dropping 24 points, while Jaxson Robinson contributed 18. Koby Brea and Andrew Carr each finished with 10 points in the loss.

Despite being outrebounded 37-28, Ole Miss completely controlled the tempo, forcing just one Kentucky turnover while the Wildcats committed eight of their own.

South Carolina Gamecocks news & key performers

For South Carolina, Collin Murray-Boyles was the standout performer in the Texas A&M game, pouring in 22 points on an efficient 11-of-16 shooting. He also stuffed the stat sheet, collecting seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and two steals. Jamarii Thomas chipped in 15 points, knocking down three three-pointers, while also grabbing five rebounds, dishing out five assists, and snagging two steals. Morris Ugusuk provided a spark off the bench, scoring 12 points—all from beyond the arc.