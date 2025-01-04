How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Florida Gators NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 6 Florida Gators (13-0) look to keep their perfect record intact as they visit the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2) on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Tip-off is set for 11:00 AM ET at Rupp Arena, with the action broadcast on ESPN.

The Florida Gators have been on a roll this season, maintaining a flawless 13-0 record (0-0 SEC) following a commanding 85-45 victory over Stetson. Florida controlled the game from the outset, building a 46-27 advantage by halftime and widening the gap with a 39-18 second-half surge. The Gators showcased their efficiency by shooting 50.7% from the field, 36% from long range, and 66.7% from the charity stripe.

On the other hand, the Kentucky Wildcats improved to 11-2 (0-0 SEC) after dismantling Brown 88-54 in their most recent outing. Like Florida, Kentucky established early dominance with a 39-27 halftime lead, which they expanded by pouring in 49 second-half points. The Wildcats were sharp offensively, hitting 50% of their shots from the floor, 35.7% from beyond the arc, and 78.3% at the foul line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs Florida Gators NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida Gators will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida Gators on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Florida Gators play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Alijah Martin spearheaded the attack with 18 points and four steals, while Will Richard contributed 17 points and four assists. Walter Clayton Jr. has been a consistent force for Florida this season, averaging 17.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, with Alijah Martin chipping in 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Andrew Carr paced the team with 14 points and five rebounds, while Amari Williams added 13 points and two boards. Across the season, Otega Oweh has been a standout, averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, while Lamont Butler has provided 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on average.