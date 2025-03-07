How to watch today's Kentucky vs Oklahoma NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky versus Oklahoma NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The SEC Women's Basketball Tournament is in full swing, and fourth-seeded Kentucky is set to hit the court after earning a double bye to start the competition.

The Wildcats (22-6) will face off against fifth-seeded Oklahoma (24-6) in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Sooners cruised past 12th-seeded Georgia with a 70-52 victory on Thursday in what was their SEC Tournament debut. OU had the luxury of a first-round bye, sitting out Wednesday while Georgia battled past Arkansas in a 79-74 thriller.

Kentucky vs Oklahoma: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Sooners will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location Greenville, South Carolina

How to watch Kentucky vs Oklahoma on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and the Sooners on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Kentucky enters the contest with a strong +14.0 scoring margin, outscoring opponents by a total of 392 points this season. The Wildcats average 76.1 points per game (34th nationally) while conceding 62.1 (121st). Their previous meeting with Oklahoma on February 2 saw Georgia Amoore explode for a career-best 43 points and eight assists, propelling Kentucky to a 95-86 victory. Amoore ranks 35th in the country scoring 18.8 points per game.

Oklahoma Sooners news & key performers

Oklahoma, one of the most potent offensive teams in the country, racks up 86.1 points per game (4th overall) but struggles defensively, surrendering 68.4 per outing (278th). Raegan Beers, the Sooners’ offensive anchor, led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds in the second-round win. She’s been their go-to scorer all season, averaging 17.6 points per game en route to First Team All-SEC honors.

Zya Vann, making her postseason debut, provided a spark off the bench with 10 points, while Liz Scott chipped in 11. But it wasn’t just individual efforts that made Oklahoma click—it was their unselfish play as a unit. The Sooners assisted on 27 of their 29 made field goals, showcasing the fluid ball movement that has been a hallmark of their success.