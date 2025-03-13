How to watch today's Kentucky vs Oklahoma NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Oklahoma NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The sixth-seeded Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 10-8 SEC) are set to clash with 14th-seeded Oklahoma (20-12, 6-12 SEC) in Thursday's SEC Tournament matchup at Bridgestone Arena.

Riding a wave of momentum, the Wildcats enter postseason play fresh off a commanding home victory over LSU and an impressive road win against a top-15 Missouri squad. Mark Pope and his team are determined to turn the tide in Nashville, aiming to end Kentucky’s three-year skid without an SEC Tournament triumph.

Kentucky vs Oklahoma: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Sooners will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Thursday, March 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Kentucky vs Oklahoma on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and the Sooners on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Kentucky will continue to be without Kerr Kriisa and Spencer Robinson for the remainder of the season, as both veteran guards have been ruled out. Kriisa, a fifth-year player from Estonia who previously suited up for Arizona and West Virginia, fractured his foot during the Wildcats’ overtime victory against Gonzaga on December 7 and hasn’t taken the court since. Meanwhile, Robinson, who played two seasons under Mark Pope at BYU before transferring to Kentucky, saw his college career end on February 26 after aggravating a right wrist injury in a road win over Oklahoma—an issue he initially sustained in practice earlier that month.

The Wildcats have dealt with roster instability for much of the season, but there has been some consistency in recent weeks following Robinson’s final appearance. Over their last three regular-season contests, Kentucky has relied on a core group of 10 scholarship players: Ansley Almonor, Koby Brea, Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr, Collin Chandler, Brandon Garrison, Trent Noah, Otega Oweh, Travis Perry, and Amari Williams.

Oklahoma Sooners news & key performers

On the court, Jeremiah Fears has been a standout, averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and knocking down 1.1 three-pointers per contest at a 28.3% clip. Jalon Moore has been equally impactful, contributing 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while hitting 48.1% of his shots and connecting on 38.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Duke Miles has made his presence felt on both ends, adding 9.8 points per game while proving to be a defensive spark with 1.5 steals per outing. Sam Godwin has provided stability in the paint, averaging 6.5 points and 5.2 rebounds, while Kobe Elvis has chipped in 7.8 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per contest.