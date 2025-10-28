How to watch today's Kennesaw State vs UTEP NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Fifth Third Bank Stadium will erupt on Tuesday evening, when the Kennesaw State Owls host the UTEP Miners in a high-octane NCAAF clash. The Owls started their campaign with two successive losses, but ever since then they have been a rejuvenated side, winning their last five encounters. When they take the pitch under the lights on Tuesday, they will aim to add another win to their kitty. The Miners meanwhile, have enjoyed a top-turvy season so far. While they have lost five matches till now, the recent away victory over Sam Houston (35-17) will boost their morale and give them the confidence to put up a strong fight against the Owls on the road.

Kennesaw State vs UTEP: Date and kick-off time

The Kennesaw State vs UTEP game will be played on October 28 at the Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Date October 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 08:00 PM ET or 05:00 PM PT Venue Fifth Third Bank Stadium Location Georgia

How to watch Kennesaw State vs UTEP on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game, you can use a VPN. In sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Kennesaw State vs UTEP Team News

Kennesaw State Team News

The Owls have plenty of players listed as questionable. These include running back Coleman Bennett, quarterback Amari Odom, defensive backs Kayden Miller, Tyler Hallum, and Alexander Ford, linebackers Deldrick Franklin and Donelius Johnson, kicker Daniel Kinney, and tight ends Semaj Parker and Rowan Darnell.

UTEP Team News

The Miners have not listed any critical absentees ahead of this clash. They are expected to be at full strength.