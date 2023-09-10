Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Kazakhstan and N. Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news

On Sunday, Group H of the 2024 European Championship qualifications at the Astana Arena features a matchup between Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland.

The Norn Iron are seeking to snap their four-game losing streak as they enter the weekend. Three points ahead of San Marino in the lowest spot in Group H, who have dropped all five of their games thus far, Northern Ireland is now last but one.

Kazakhstan suffered a 1-0 loss to Finland on Thursday, which sent them hurtling back to earth. With nine points from five games, Kazakhstan is presently in fourth position in Group H, but with all three points this weekend, they may tie Finland for first place.

Kazakhstan vs N. Ireland kick-off time

Date: Sep 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT Venue: Astana Arena

The match between Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland is scheduled for September 10. The kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 am Eastern Time (ET) or 6:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

How to watch Kazakhstan vs N. Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 in the United States. It will also be available to watch live on Fubo and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Kazakhstan team news

On Thursday, Kazakhstan manager Magomed Adiyev used a 3-4-2-1 system with Islambek Kuat and Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov lining up behind the team's lone striker Abat Aymbetov, who has two goals in his past three games for Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan possible XI: Shatskiy; Bystrov, Marochkin, Alip; Skvortsov, Tagybergen, Darabayev, Vorogovskiy; Kuat, Zaybutdinov; Aymbetov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Shatskiy, Shayzada, Zarutskiy Defenders: Bystrov, Marochkin, Alip, Skvortsov, Vorogovskiy, Tapalov, Dosmagambetov, Maliy, Erlanov Midfielders: Tagybergen, Darabayev, Kuat, Zaybutdinov, Orazov, Chesnokov, Kairov, Beyesbekov Forwards: Aymbetov, Samorodov, Prokopenko

N. Ireland team news

When Northern Ireland last played Slovenia, Michael O'Neill used a 4-1-4-1 system, with Southampton youngster Shea Charles anchoring the midfield and Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles leading the charge.

Paddy McNair and Jonny Evans will continue to pair at centre-back, and Trai Hume and Ciaron Brown are set to play full-back, though O'Neill could be tempted to sign veteran defender Craig Cathcart.

N. Ireland possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, Evans, McNair, Brown; Charles; McMenamin, Price, Saville, Kennedy; Charles

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell, Southwood, Hazard Defenders: Hume, Evans, McNair, Brown, Cathcart, Toal, Spencer, Thompson Midfielders: S. Charles, McMenamin, Price, Saville, Kennedy, Washington, McCann, Smyth Forwards: D. Charles, Magennis, Lyons, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland have only played once before, earlier this year in a 1-0 win for Kazakhstan away from home.

