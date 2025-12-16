How to watch Kansas vs Towson NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The pivotal NCAAM game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Towson Tigers is set to take place on December 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Kansas Jayhawks average 74.80 points per game, compared to Towson's 70.30, but allow fewer defensive points (64.80 as opposed to 68.20). Towson's field goal percentage is 44.40%, whereas Kansas' is 45.70%.

Additionally, the Jayhawks are grabbing 36.00 rebounds per game as opposed to Towson's 33.90. Towson averages just 10.50 assists per game, compared to Kansas' 14.80 assists per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Towson Tigers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Towson Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Towson Tigers will meet in an exciting NCAAM game on December 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Date December 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Allen Fieldhouse Location Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Towson Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Towson Tigers live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Kansas Jayhawks team news

Darryn Peterson is shooting an effective 52.8% from the field and 76.9% from the free-throw line while averaging 19.3 points per game.

Flory Bidunga averages 9.2 rebounds per game, comprising 6.5 defensive and 2.7 offensive rebounds.

Melvin Council is averaging just 1.4 turnovers, scoring 5.2 assists per game, and averaging 34.5 minutes.

Towson Tigers team news

Tyler Tejada is shooting 46.3% from the field and an outstanding 93.5% from the free-throw line while averaging 18.8 points per game.

Caleb Embeya averages 5.9 rebounds per game, comprising 2.6 defensive and 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Dylan Williamson averages 34.3 minutes per game, averages 2.0 turnovers, and scores 3.3 assists per game.

Kansas Jayhawks and Towson Tigers head-to-head record

Based on their prior head-to-head encounters, Kansas has consistently outperformed Towson in every encounter. The Jayhawks demonstrated a continuous pattern of offensive firepower and defensive control as they easily won 88-58 on November 23, 2013, and 100-54 on November 12, 2011.

The Tigers must act nearly flawlessly and strengthen their defense to avoid another blowout outcome, while Kansas is likely to set the tempo once more, grab an early lead, and keep Towson at bay if this trend continues.