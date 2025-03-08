How to watch today's Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas State vs Iowa State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (22-8) will hit the road to face the Kansas State Wildcats (15-15) in a Big 12 showdown at Bramlage Coliseum, with tip-off set for 1:30 pm ET on Saturday.

Iowa State enters the contest with a strong 22-8 overall record, including a 12-7 mark in conference play, positioning them in fifth place in the Big 12 standings. The Cyclones got off to an impressive 15-1 start, with their only early setback being a narrow two-point loss to Auburn. However, they hit a rough patch, dropping four of their next six games. They rebounded with a four-game winning streak but have since struggled, losing three of their last four. In their most recent outing, Iowa State battled BYU in a thrilling double-overtime contest. After trailing by nine at halftime, the Cyclones mounted a comeback to force extra time but ultimately fell short in an 88-85 loss.

Kansas State, meanwhile, has had a rollercoaster season, sitting at 15-15 overall with a 9-10 record in Big 12 competition, placing them eighth in the standings. The Wildcats began the season on a solid note at 6-2 but then endured a difficult stretch, losing nine of their next ten games. They bounced back impressively with six consecutive victories, only to hit another slump with four straight defeats. However, they have regained momentum with back-to-back wins, including a hard-fought 54-49 victory over Cincinnati. In that matchup, the Wildcats trailed by three at halftime but surged ahead in the second half to secure the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Iowa State Cyclones NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue Bramlage Coliseum Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas State Wildcats vs the Iowa State Cyclones on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Kansas State Wildcats team news & key performers

On the Kansas State side, senior guard David N’Gussan has been in excellent form, surpassing the 20-point mark in two of his last four contests. He delivered a standout performance with 21 points in a win over Colorado and is averaging 13.1 PPG this season. Junior guard Brendan Hausen has been a steady presence, scoring at least 11 points in four of his last six games, though he managed just four points in Tuesday’s win. He holds a season average of 11.4 PPG.

Kansas State boasts a balanced attack, with five players averaging double-digit scoring. Junior guard Dug McDaniel has struggled with his shooting efficiency, connecting on less than 40% of his attempts in five straight games, yet he still contributes 11.2 PPG. Senior guard Coleman Hawkins has also experienced a dip in form, reaching double figures just once in his last five outings while posting 10.6 PPG on 39.8% shooting this season.

Iowa State Cyclones news & key performers

For Iowa State, senior guard Curtis Jones has struggled with consistency, shooting below 34% in four of his last five outings. While he has reached the 20-point mark only once in that span, he remains a key offensive contributor, averaging 16.7 points per game this season. Fellow senior guard Keshon Gilbert has also been contained recently, scoring in single digits in four of his last five games, though he still holds a solid season average of 13.8 PPG while shooting 48% from the field.

Sophomore forward Milan Momcilovic was a bright spot in the loss to BYU, leading the Cyclones with 18 points. He has been a reliable scorer, averaging 11.2 PPG on 42% shooting. Senior centre Deshin Jackson has had an up-and-down stretch but has shot at least 50% in two of his last five appearances, averaging 8.3 points per game.