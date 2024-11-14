How to watch today's Kansas State Wildcats vs Creighton Bluejays NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas State vs Creighton NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Creighton (1-1) Women's Basketball is set to take on the No. 10 Kansas State (2-0) in a nationally televised showdown on ESPN2 at 5:30 pm EDT this Thursday, November 14. This matchup pits Creighton against a team favoured to win their conference for the third consecutive game.

The Wildcats have launched their regular season with impressive victories over Green Bay and Belmont, showcasing a strong start.

After a close 76-71 defeat to South Dakota State in their season opener on the road, the Bluejays rebounded with an 80-72 triumph against Drake on Monday night at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Creighton Bluejays NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Creighton Bluejays NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Creighton Bluejays in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date Thursday, November 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT Venue Bramlage Coliseum Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs Creighton Bluejays on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas State Wildcats and Creighton Bluejays live on:

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Kansas State Wildcats team news & key performers

The dynamic offense of Kansas State, averaging 87 points per game, is led by senior forward Temira Poindexter. Hailing from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, Poindexter has impressed in the opening two games, posting 38 points (19 points per game) and grabbing nine rebounds (4.5 rebounds per game). She’s supported by fellow seniors Kennedy Taylor and Jaelyn Glenn, who are also scoring in double figures. Taylor is putting up 17 points and pulling down eight rebounds per game, while Glenn is contributing 13.5 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

Guiding Creighton's offense is senior star Lauren Jensen, who scored 23 points against South Dakota State before delivering a career-high 32 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double, securing an 80-72 win over Drake in their home opener. Following Jensen's 27.5 points and six rebounds per game, Morgan Maly and junior Kiani Lockett add to the scoring depth. Maly averages 15.5 points and four rebounds per game, while Lockett adds 11.5 points and 3 assists per game to round out Creighton’s offensive arsenal.