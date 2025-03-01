How to watch today's Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Tech Red Raiders NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas versus Texas Tech NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Kansas Jayhawks (19-9) look to keep their momentum rolling at home as they host the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-7) on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas enters the matchup riding a four-game home winning streak and hopes to extend that run against a tough conference opponent.

The Red Raiders head into this showdown with a 21-7 overall record (12-5 in conference play) but are looking to bounce back after a 69-61 defeat to Houston. Texas Tech trailed 33-30 at halftime and couldn’t mount a comeback, managing only 31 points in the second half. They struggled offensively, shooting just 29.8% from the floor, 20% from beyond the arc, and 80.8% from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks improved to 19-9 (10-7 in conference play) with a 71-64 victory over Colorado. Kansas controlled the tempo early, leading 37-32 at the break, and clamped down defensively in the second half, limiting Colorado to just 32 points. The Jayhawks shot 49.1% from the field, though they struggled from long range at 23.1% from three and only converted 57.1% of their free throws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas Jayhawks vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Tech Red Raiders: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Allen Fieldhouse Location Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Tech Red Raiders on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Providence Friars vs. the UConn Huskies on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Tech Red Raiders play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

For Kansas, Hunter Dickinson remains a force in the paint, scoring 16 or more points in four of his last six games. The senior center is shooting 54% from the field and averaging 16.8 PPG. Zeke Mayo had a quiet game against Colorado, finishing with just four points, but the senior guard is a high-volume three-point shooter, averaging 14.3 PPG this season.

Dajuan Harris Jr. has been efficient in spurts, shooting 50% in two of his last four outings, and is averaging 9.4 PPG. KJ Adams Jr. delivered a solid 15-point performance in the win over Colorado and has been a steady presence, averaging 8.3 PPG on 52% shooting.

Texas Tech Red Raiders news & key performers

JT Toppin has been on a hot streak, surpassing 20 points in four of his last six outings. The sophomore forward contributed 14 points in the loss to Houston and is averaging 17.2 PPG this season. Chance McMillian, a key piece of the offense, has missed the last four games due to injury and remains questionable for this matchup. The junior guard has been a reliable scoring option, posting 15.1 PPG when healthy.

Darrion Williams has been efficient, hitting 50% of his shots in three of his last five appearances. Like McMillian, he also sat out Monday’s game and is questionable for Saturday’s contest. The junior forward has been averaging 14.9 PPG. Christian Anderson has been a scoring spark, notching 15 or more points in two of his last four games. The freshman guard is averaging 10 PPG and could be an X-factor in this battle.