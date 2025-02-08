How to watch today's Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs Kansas State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Kansas Jayhawks (16-6) and the Kansas State Wildcats (11-11) are set to clash on Saturday in a highly anticipated college basketball showdown at Bramlage Coliseum.

It hasn’t exactly been the dream season for Kansas State, but the Wildcats have found their rhythm, stringing together four straight victories. Two games ago, they dominated Iowa State with an 80-61 win, and in their most recent outing, they squeaked past Arizona State in a nail-biter, 71-70.

In that contest, Kansas State held a 35-32 edge at halftime and managed to fend off Arizona State's second-half push. They shot efficiently from the field at 46.6%, including 38.5% from beyond the arc. Leading the charge was David N’Guessan, who had a standout performance with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kansas enters this matchup riding high after a dominant defensive performance against Iowa State. The Jayhawks allowed just 52 points in that game and secured a convincing 17-point victory. Zeke Mayo was a key contributor, tallying 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. He was one of three Kansas players to finish in double figures, with at least 12 points apiece.

However, just two games prior, Kansas struggled against Baylor, suffering an 81-70 defeat. The Jayhawks have battled injuries all season, though no new setbacks have been added to the list. Elmarko Johnson has been sidelined all year, and Zach Clemence remains out with a groin injury that has kept him off the court since December.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Bramlage Coliseum Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

For Kansas, the offense has revolved around two key players: Hunter Dickinson, who leads the team with 16.3 points per game, and Zeke Mayo, averaging 15.1 points per contest. With no other double-digit scorers, the Jayhawks need additional firepower—especially on the road.

Kansas State Wildcats news & key performers

On the Kansas State side, David N'Guessan continued his hot streak with another impressive outing, racking up 22 points and eight boards in 36 minutes. Max Jones also had a solid all-around effort, contributing 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Brendan Hausen chipped in 12 points, four boards, and one assist in 30 minutes of action.