How to watch today's Kansas Jayhawks vs Colorado Buffaloes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs Colorado NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Colorado Buffaloes (9-14) will aim to snap their 12-game losing streak when they travel to Allen Fieldhouse to take on the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado showed grit and fight in their recent battle with No. 5 Houston, keeping it competitive before ultimately falling 69-59. That performance proves the Buffaloes have the ability to go toe-to-toe with elite teams. If they hope to pull off an upset, they'll need another big night from Julian Hammond III, who exploded for a career-high 22 points against Houston. His leadership, along with contributions from key players, could be the spark Colorado desperately needs.

Meanwhile, Kansas heads into this matchup showing some vulnerabilities. The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back from an 81-73 loss to Kansas State, a game that exposed flaws in their defense and rebounding. With head coach Tad Boyle emphasizing a scrappy, defense-first mentality, the Buffaloes could look to exploit those weaknesses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas Jayhawks vs. the Colorado Buffaloes NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Colorado Buffaloes: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Date Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Allen Fieldhouse Location Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Colorado Buffaloes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks vs. the Colorado Buffaloes on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kansas Jayhawks vs Colorado Buffaloes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

On the Kansas side, Hunter Dickinson continues to be the driving force for the Jayhawks. He dominated last Saturday, posting 21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. On the season, he's putting up 16.3 points and 9.6 boards per game. Alongside him, Zeke Mayo is chipping in 15.1 points and 3.0 assists per night, making him another key piece of the Jayhawks' offense.

Colorado Buffaloes news & key performers

For Colorado, Julian Hammond III is leading the charge, averaging 13.3 points per game. He gets support from senior forward Andrej Jakimovski, who adds 10.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest.