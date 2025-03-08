How to watch today's Kansas Jayhawks vs Arizona Wildcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs Arizona NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Big 12 rivals will clash as the Kansas Jayhawks (19-11) welcome the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats (20-10) to Allen Fieldhouse for a Saturday showdown set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas enters the contest with a 19-11 overall record, including a 10-9 mark in conference play. In their most recent outing, the Jayhawks fell to Houston in a hard-fought 65-59 defeat. Kansas trailed 30-27 at halftime and struggled to gain momentum in the second half, managing just 32 points after the break. The Jayhawks shot 45.2% from the field, an efficient 41.7% from three-point range, and 84.2% from the free-throw line. Hunter Dickinson led the way with a double-double, tallying 17 points and 12 rebounds, while KJ Adams Jr. contributed 15 points and four rebounds in the loss.

Meanwhile, Arizona comes into the matchup with a 20-10 record and a solid 14-5 standing in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats are coming off an impressive 113-100 victory over Arizona State, where they took a 55-47 lead into halftime and continued to extend their advantage in the second half. Arizona showcased its offensive firepower, shooting 59% from the floor, 43.5% from beyond the arc, and 79.5% from the free-throw line. Henri Veesaar led the charge with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Caleb Love contributed 21 points and five assists in the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas Jayhawks vs the Arizona Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Arizona Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Allen Fieldhouse Location Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Arizona Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks vs. the Arizona Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

On the defensive end, the Jayhawks put up a strong effort against Houston, limiting the Cougars to just 35% shooting from the field, including the same percentage from three-point range. However, Kansas struggled with ball security, committing 20 turnovers—compared to just six for Houston—which ultimately proved costly. The Jayhawks were narrowly outrebounded 37-34. Dickinson led the team with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 boards, while Adams Jr. chipped in 15 points. David Coit also made an impact off the bench with 14 points.

Arizona Wildcats news & key performers

Veesaar’s 22-point performance marked a standout effort for the Wildcats, while Love’s 21 points helped Arizona cap off its regular-season home slate with a strong 13-3 record. KJ Lewis provided a spark off the bench, adding 21 points on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting. The Wildcats dominated the paint, outscoring Arizona State 52-30 inside, and controlled the boards with a 38-28 rebounding edge. The matchup was played with discipline, as both teams combined for just 10 total turnovers.