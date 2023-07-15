Kalvin Phillips vows to help his dad stay out of prison as Man City midfielder offers him 'anything'

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has opened up about his dad's prison sentence and will do 'anything' to keep him out.

Phillips signed for Man City in 2022

His father is serving a 12-year prison sentence

Phillips will help his dad upon release

WHAT HAPPENED? Phillips' dad is in prison on a 12-year sentence but is due to be released in the next couple of years. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Phillips hopes to keep his father out of jail and remarks that he will 'help' with whatever his father needs.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Obviously I mentioned about looking after him [in the Amazon All or Nothing documentary series]," Phillips said. "To make sure he is secure, so he doesn’t go straight back into prison like he has in the past. He could’ve asked me for anything: for a car, a house, anything. He said all he wants is to be able to travel around the world and watch me play football. That’s obviously something I can help with."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Phillips has endured a tough start to his career at Manchester City, and is behind Rodri in the pecking order. Injury has also played its part in what was a frustrating first season in Manchester.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PHILLIPS?: The Yorkshireman will hope that he can regain fitness and make a bigger impression next season than he did in 2022-23, when he was reduced to making just 21 appearances in all competitions and just two Premier League starts.