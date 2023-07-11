Kai Havertz could become 'one of the greatest players of his generation' after sealing £65m Arsenal move, according to Chelsea icon

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin believes that Arsenal's Kai Havertz has the potential to become one of the greatest players of his generation.

Havertz praised as a potential great

Arsenal's £65m signing

Nevin's confidence in Arteta's impact

WHAT HAPPENED: Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes that Kai Havertz, who recently joined Arsenal, has the potential to be one of the best players of his generation. Havertz transferred from Chelsea to Arsenal for £65m and made a name for himself by scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City. Nevin thinks that Havertz's true potential was not fully utilized when he played as a centre-forward and believes that Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, can help him reach his full potential.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Havertz leaving hurts the most. I think Havertz could be one of the greatest players of his generation. He was playing at centre-forward though, and that is not his strongest position. Playing there really took away the strongest parts of his game. Arsenal have sealed an absolute cracker of a deal with Havertz. I’m really confident that Arteta will be able to get the best out of him as well. Arsenal’s team for next season is already looking extremely good. I think replacing Xhaka in midfield as well is a big upgrade.” Nevin said as he spoke to OLBG.

WHAT MORE: Nevin continued- “Even though he scored the winner for Chelsea in the Club World Cup and the Champions League, we still have not seen the best of him. Arsenal have got a great player. While I think Chelsea may have got the better deal in terms of selling Mount, I think Arsenal have got the better deal by signing Havertz."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pat Nevin believes Kai Havertz has immense potential and talent, despite inconsistent performances at Chelsea. Nevin trusts that Mikel Arteta can unlock Havertz's full abilities at Arsenal. Havertz's transfer is a significant addition to Arsenal's squad, reflecting their ambition to compete at the highest level.

WHAT NEXT: Havertz's arrival at Arsenal raises excitement about his integration and Mikel Arteta's tactical plans. Fans eagerly await Havertz's contributions, expecting him to fulfil his immense potential. As he settles in and forms relationships with his new teammates, his performances will be closely watched, with high expectations for his impact. Arsenal's investment in Havertz showcases their ambition to elevate the team's quality and compete for top honours domestically and in Europe.