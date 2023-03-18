What is Kai Havertz's best position for Chelsea? Graham Potter thinks he knows the answer!

Graham Potter revealed that he knows the playing position that suits Chelsea star Kai Havertz the most at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea boss has tinkered with Havertz's role recently and has seen the attacker score twice in his last two games. Potter made it clear he appreciates Havertz's versatility but feels he is best in a slightly deeper position.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That’s the thing, Kai is still young and can play in lots of positions. He is probably not quite leading the line now, he's behind the line, and that's probably his best position," he said. "Although I would not rule anything out with Kai because the mentality is there and he has got all the attributes to do anything.

"I think he is a confident player, but he is also someone who you need to help. I can’t speak highly enough of him, to be honest. He has given everything all the time, does his absolute best, takes responsibility, and is an absolute dream to work with as a coach. He wants to learn, wants to improve, and gives his best to the team. He deals with adversity in a sensible, mature way, and rides out the storm. Then, because of the quality he has, he gets his rewards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz used to be Chelsea's No. 9 until Felix's arrival in the January transfer window from Atletico Madrid on loan. Since then, the Spaniard has been Potter's trusted man up top. Felix has appeared in eight matches for the Blues thus far scoring once.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Graham Potter's men are back in action on Saturday when they take on Everton in the Premier League.