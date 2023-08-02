Kadidiatou Diani wants that World Cup Golden Boot! France forward's hat-trick books last-16 spot but Panama's history-makers will party long into the night after nine-goal thriller

A 6-3 win over a spirited Panama side means France will progress to the round-of-16 stage of the Women's World Cup, winning Group F ahead of Jamaica.

Diani lights up Sydney with hat-trick

Cox scores Panama's first ever World Cup goal

Renard's side win Group F after scoring six

TELL ME MORE: The game started with a bang when Panama forward Marta Cox fired in a stunning 35-yard free kick just two minutes in. That early goal actually made their task tougher, however, as waves of France pressure followed almost immediately after. Indeed, the equaliser came after 20 minutes via Maelle Lakrar, and Kadidiatou Diani put Les Bleus in front a few minutes later, breaking away from a goalmouth scramble before clipping the ball against the underside of the bar and into the net from close range. Diani made it three from the penalty spot after 36 minutes, and France added a fourth just before half-time, after a deep cross from Lea Le Garrec sailed over Panama's entire backline and into the net. France's fifth was almost identical to their third, a low, hard Diani penalty following a Panama handball. The central American side remarkably fought back to set-up a nervy ending - goals from Yomira Pinzon and Lineth Cedeno sparking jubilant celebrations - but Vicki Becho, one of the standout players for France, finally wrapped things up to make it 6-3 in the 10th minute of added time.

THE MVP: Herve Renard's decision to substitute forward Kadidiatou Diani after an hour was made with the knockouts in mind; the 28-year-old was France's most impressive player against Panama. Scoring two clinical penalties and a calm close-range finish to give Les Bleus a vital lead in the first half, she was instrumental in ensuring that her side got the win in spite of Panama's admirable efforts. A special mention should also go to Marta Cox - her opener may not have meant much in terms of the final result, but it will undoubtedly remain one of the goals of the tournament, and her tears afterwards summed up its importance to Panama as they scored their first ever goal at this level.

THE BIG LOSER: It seems harsh to overly criticise any Panamanian player, given the spirit and fight the team displayed throughout the 90 minutes, but Washington Spirit forward Riley Tanner is our pick. Despite winning the penalty that gave Panama one of their consolation goals, she clumsily handled in her own area earlier in the match, offering France the opportunity to extend their lead to 3-1.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Despite Panama's passion, spirit, and brilliant dancing celebrations, Les Bleus go through to the round of 16 as deserved Group F winners. In the next stage of the competition, they'll face the runners-up of Group H, which will be either Colombia, Germany, or Morocco.

