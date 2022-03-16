Juventus vs Villarreal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Juventus will hope to avoid a potential Champions League upset and book their place in the quarter-finals when they welcome Villarreal to Turin for the second leg of their last-16 clash at Allianz Stadium.

Watch Juventus vs Villarreal on fuboTV (try for free)

The Bianconeri and the Yellow Submarine played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, and the hosts will hope that they will not be sunk on their own patch by the Europa League holders on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Juventus vs Villarreal Date March 16, 2022 Times 4pm ET, 1pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream Univision fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Juventus roster Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Israel, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Sandro, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani Midfielders Arthur, McKennie, Rabiot, Locatelli, Zakaria, Malvano, Miretti Forwards Vlahovic, Morata, Dybala, Kean, Bernardeschi, Jorge, Chiesa, Ake

Massimiliano Allegri is no stranger to this tournament, a two-time beaten finalist in his first stint in charge of the Bianconeri - but any path to European glory looks slippy for his side this season.

Still, they will arrive as the favourites against Villarreal - and with Alvaro Morata in form and leading the line, they will relish that tag.

Predicted Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Chiellini, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Pelligrini; Vlahovic, Morata.

Position Villarreal roster Goalkeepers Asenjo, Rulli, Iker Defenders Mario, Albiol, Torres, Foyth, Estupinan, A. Moreno, Mandi, Aurier, De la Fuente, Cabrera Midfielders Parejo, Capoue, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Lo Celso, Coquelin, Pena, Gomez, Pedraza, Iosifov, Garcia, Ruiz Forwards G. Moreno, Alccer, Danjuma, Dia, Pino, Jackson, Arana

Having headed into the Champions League on the wave of Europa League euphoria, Villarreal could continue their remarkable run through the continent to the quarter-finals if they can produce a stunner in Turin.

Unai Emery won't see any reason why they cannot. They've met the challenge Juventus offered last time out - and the Yellow Submarine will fancy their chances of completing an Italian job.

Predicted Villarreal starting XI: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Coquelin, Parejo; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Trigueros; Danjuma

Last five results

Juventus results Villarreal results Sampdoria 1-3 Juventus (Mar 12) Villarreal 1-0 Celta Vigo (Mar 12) Juventus 1-0 Spezia (Mar 6) Osasuna 1-0 Villarreal (Mar 5) Fiorentina 0-1 Juventus (Mar 2) Villarreal 5-1 Espanyol (Feb 27) Empoli 2-3 Juventus (Feb 26) Villarreal 1-1 Juventus (Feb 22) Villarreal 1-1 Juventus (Feb 22) Granada 1-4 Villarreal (Feb 19)

Head-to-head