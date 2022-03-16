Juventus vs Villarreal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Juventus will hope to avoid a potential Champions League upset and book their place in the quarter-finals when they welcome Villarreal to Turin for the second leg of their last-16 clash at Allianz Stadium.
The Bianconeri and the Yellow Submarine played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, and the hosts will hope that they will not be sunk on their own patch by the Europa League holders on Wednesday.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Juventus vs Villarreal
|Date
|March 16, 2022
|Times
|4pm ET, 1pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|Univision
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Juventus roster
|Goalkeepers
|Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Israel, Perin
|Defenders
|De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Sandro, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani
|Midfielders
|Arthur, McKennie, Rabiot, Locatelli, Zakaria, Malvano, Miretti
Forwards
|Vlahovic, Morata, Dybala, Kean, Bernardeschi, Jorge, Chiesa, Ake
Massimiliano Allegri is no stranger to this tournament, a two-time beaten finalist in his first stint in charge of the Bianconeri - but any path to European glory looks slippy for his side this season.
Still, they will arrive as the favourites against Villarreal - and with Alvaro Morata in form and leading the line, they will relish that tag.
Predicted Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Chiellini, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Pelligrini; Vlahovic, Morata.
|Position
|Villarreal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Asenjo, Rulli, Iker
|Defenders
|Mario, Albiol, Torres, Foyth, Estupinan, A. Moreno, Mandi, Aurier, De la Fuente, Cabrera
|Midfielders
|Parejo, Capoue, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Lo Celso, Coquelin, Pena, Gomez, Pedraza, Iosifov, Garcia, Ruiz
|Forwards
|G. Moreno, Alccer, Danjuma, Dia, Pino, Jackson, Arana
Having headed into the Champions League on the wave of Europa League euphoria, Villarreal could continue their remarkable run through the continent to the quarter-finals if they can produce a stunner in Turin.
Unai Emery won't see any reason why they cannot. They've met the challenge Juventus offered last time out - and the Yellow Submarine will fancy their chances of completing an Italian job.
Predicted Villarreal starting XI: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Coquelin, Parejo; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Trigueros; Danjuma
Last five results
|Juventus results
|Villarreal results
|Sampdoria 1-3 Juventus (Mar 12)
|Villarreal 1-0 Celta Vigo (Mar 12)
|Juventus 1-0 Spezia (Mar 6)
|Osasuna 1-0 Villarreal (Mar 5)
|Fiorentina 0-1 Juventus (Mar 2)
|Villarreal 5-1 Espanyol (Feb 27)
|Empoli 2-3 Juventus (Feb 26)
|Villarreal 1-1 Juventus (Feb 22)
|Granada 1-4 Villarreal (Feb 19)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|2/22/2022
|Villarreal 1-1 Juventus