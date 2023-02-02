Juventus vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus will host Lazio in a Coppa Italia quarter-final clash at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday.
The Bianconeri head into this fixture after suffering a 2-0 shock defeat to Monza in Serie A. They are now 30 points behind league leaders Napoli and also trail city rivals Torino by four. Nonetheless, the 14-time Coppa Italia winners will be desperate to get back on the winning track and seal a semi-final berth in the cup competition. For that, they must get back to their best as Lazio have been in good form.
Maurizio Sarri's men have won two of their last three league matches including a 4-0 rout of defending champions AC Milan. They beat Bologna 1-0 to seal a quarterfinal berth and will look to ride on the momentum to get the better of a struggling Juve.
So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Juventus vs Lazio date & kick-off time
Game:
Juventus vs Lazio
Date:
February 2, 2023
Kick-off:
8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Feb 3)
Venue:
Allianz Stadium, Turin
How to watch Juventus vs Monza on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 2 with live streaming available on Viaplay UK.
In India, there will be no live telecast of the match.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
Viaplay Sports 2
Viaplay UK
India
NA
NA
Juventus team news and squad
Juventus will continue to miss Leonardo Bonucci and Arkadiusz Milik with injuries. Meanwhile, Juan Cuadrado's availability remains a doubt and is likely to sit out.
Paul Pogba will also miss out on this game as he has soreness in his flexors. However, Dusan Vlahovic is fit again and could play from the start.
Juventus possible XI: Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Kean
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
Defenders
Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro, De Sciglio.
Midfielders
Locatelli, Rabiot, Miretti, Fagioli, Kostic, McKennie, Paredes.
Forwards
Ake, Junior, Chiesa, Soule, Kean, Di Maria, Vlahovic.
Lazio team news and squad
Lazio will miss Stefan Radu with a muscle injury. However, Ciro Immobile has regained full fitness and made an appearance as a substitute against Fiorentina.
Whereas, Manuel Lazzari is also fit and ready for the 90 minutes.
Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Vecino; Pedro, Anderson, Zaccagni
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Maximiano, Provedel, Adamonis.
Defenders
Romagnoli, Casale, Patric, Gila, Pellegrini, Lazzari, Marusic, Hysaj.
Midfielders
Cataldi, Bertini, Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto, Antonio, Basic, Vecino, Fares.
Forwards
Zaccagni, Anderson, Cancellieri, Pedro, Gonzalez, Immobile, Romero.