Juventus vs Fiorentina: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Juventus is set to take on Fiorentina on Wednesday in a Coppa Italia semifinals match. This is the second leg of this competition. The winner will advance to the final on May 11.

The first leg of this round ended with Juventus up 1-0. It looked like the match was heading toward a scoreless draw, but in stoppage time, Lorenzo Venuti scored an own goal to put Juventus in front.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Juventus vs. Fiorentina Date April 20, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Coppa Italia matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream CBSSN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Juventus roster Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Israel, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Sandro, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani Midfielders Arthur, McKennie, Rabiot, Locatelli, Zakaria, Malvano, Miretti Forwards Vlahovic, Morata, Dybala, Kean, Bernardeschi, Jorge, Chiesa, Ake

Juventus advanced to this round following a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo in the quarterfinals. That came after a 4-1 Round of 16 win over Sampdoria.

The Old Lady has won 14 Coppa Italia titles, including the most recent playing of this tournament. The team has five Coppa Italia victories in this century and also won the 2020 Supercoppa Italiana.

In Serie A play, the 2019-20 champions currently sit fourth in the league table, eight points back of leader AC Milan. The team is coming off of a 1-1 draw with Bologna that almost ended in defeat, but a pair of red cards in the 84th minute put Bologna at a disadvantage, and Dusan Vlahovic scored the equalizer in stoppage time.

Predicted Juventus starting XI: De Sciglio, de Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini, Cuadrado, Danilo, Rabiot, Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata; Szczesny.

Position Fiorentina roster Goalkeepers Terracciano, Rosati, Dragowski Defenders Martinez Quarta, Biraghi, Milenkovic, Terzic, Venuti, Odriozola, Nastasic, Julio Midfielders Bonaventura, Saponara, Castrovilli, Ikone, Maleh, Torreira, Agostinelli, Duncan, Amrabat, Blanco Forwards Callejon, Arthur, Piatek, Egharevba, Gonzalez, Distefano, Sottil, Munteanu, Kokorin, Toci

Fiorentina advanced to the semifinals after a 3-2 win over Atalanta in the quarterfinals. In both the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals, Fiorentina was the only team to win its match without playing at home. Will that road luck continue with Wednesday’s match being played in Turin?

In Serie A, the Purples currently sit in sixth place with 56 points. The team has won its last three Serie A matches, most recently beating Venezia 1-0.

Fiorentina has won the Coppa Italia six times, with the most recent title coming in the 2000-01 campaign.

Predicted Fiorentina starting XI: Venuti, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi, Castrovilli, Torreira, Maleh, Gonzalez, Cabral, Ikoné; Terracciano.

Last five results

Juventus results Fiorentina results Juventus 1-1 Bologna (Apr 16) Fiorentina 1-0 Venezia (Apr 16) Cagliari 1-2 Juventus (Apr 9) Napoli 2-3 Fiorentina (Apr 10) Juventus 0-1 Inter (Apr 3) Fiorentina 1-0 Empoli (Apr 3) Juventus 2-0 Salernitana (Mar 20) Inter 1-1 Fiorentina (Mar 19) Juventus 0-3 Villarreal (Mar 16) Fiorentina 1-0 Bologna (Mar 13)

