Juventus vs Frosinone: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Serie A game

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Frosinone, as well as kick-off time and team news

Juventus will be looking to revive their Serie A title ambitions when the Old Lady play host to Frosinone at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

With 13 games to overtake present-day league leaders Inter, although currently separated by nine points and having played a game in surplus than the Nerazzurri, Massimiliano Allegri are desperate to bounce back from a four-game winless run.

While Juve played out a 2-2 draw at Verona the last time out, Frosinone are fighting another battle towards the other end of the table following three straight losses against AC Milan, Fiorentina and Roma.

Juventus vs Frosinone kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Frosinone will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Sunday, February 25, in the United States (US).

How to watch Juventus vs Frosinone online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Brazilian defender Bremer is back from a ban, but Danilo has sustained an ankle injury. So Daniele Rugani and Alex Sandro would be pushing to start at the back.

Moise Kean, Mattia De Sciglio and Mattia Perin are the others in the Juventus treatment room.

It should be one of Federico Chiesa or Kenan Yildiz to partner Dusan Vlahovic upfront.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Fagioli, Alcaraz, Caviglia, Pogba, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Frosinone team news

Matias Soule will want to impress against his parent club, with Kaio Jorge and Abdou Harroui completing the visitors' attack.

Canarini boss Eusebio Di Francesco will welcome Nadir Zortea and Simone Romagnoli back from injury and suspension, respectively.

Luca Garritano is also available for selection, but the same cannot be said for Anthony Oyono, Riccardo Marchizza, Mateus Lusuardi and Kevin Bonifazi.

Frosinone possible XI: Turati; Zortea, Monterisi, Okoli, Valeri; Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Brescianini; Soule, Jorge, Harroui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turati, Cerodolini, Frattali Defenders: Okoli, Monterisi, Romagnoli, Kalaj, Valeri, Lirola Midfielders: Barrenechea, Mazzitelli, Harroui, Brescianini, Zortea, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli, Vural, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Caso, Baez, Kvernadze, Bidaoui, Soule, Seck, Ghedjemis, Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juventus and Frosinone across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 11, 2024 Juventus 4-0 Frosinone Coppa Italia December 23, 2023 Frosinone 1-2 Juventus Serie A February 15, 2019 Juventus 3-0 Frosinone Serie A September 23, 2018 Frosinone 0-2 Juventus Serie A February 7, 2016 Frosinone 0-2 Juventus Serie A

